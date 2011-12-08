Pursuing Perfect Paella in Tenerife, Canary Islands

European Culture Just off the Moroccan Coast

Coming from Los Angeles – the land of lifts, tucks, implants, and aerobics – it was wonderfully refreshing to vacation amidst plump, gray-haired, drinking and smoking Europeans who were happily sitting in the sun working on their very dark tans. Welcome to Tenerife in the Canary Islands just off the southern coast of Morocco.

With Santa Cruz as its capital, Tenerife is one of the seven inhabited Canaries in the Atlantic and the most populous. With warm friendly locals, exquisite scenery, wonderful black-sand beaches, a vast amount of swimming pools and near perfect year-round weather, one can easily see why they’re often referred to as the “Fortunate Isles.”

Although it’s a long, semi-hellacious trek from Los Angeles, a week’s stay at one of the luxurious Mare Nostrum resorts in Las Playa de las Américas makes the air journey via New York and Madrid bearable.

We had prearranged a super-duper, five-star hotel-and-air package which also included transfers to and from the airport and a daily buffet breakfast. With a stretch-black Mercedes waiting at the airport and a friendly transplanted-Italian driver looking for us, our welcome to Tenerife couldn’t have been better.

The isle is only 782 square miles, or 30 miles wide by 60 miles long, but there are two airports to confuse the first-time, clueless visitor. Domestic flights from Madrid and other Spanish cities arrive at the more distant northern airport outside La Laguna and Santa Cruz (Tenerife Norte airport), and

some international flights laden with holiday-bound Brits from London, arrive at the southern Reina Sofia airport, which is only about a 15 minute drive from the major resort complexes and timeshares in the Playa de Las Americas area.

After an hour’s drive along the coast on the one and only highway (with our Milanese limo driver telling us the best place for pasta in Tenerife was at his house), we arrived at the glitzy Cleopatra Palace Hotel. This deluxe, ornate marble and heavily-chandeliered hotel makes the accommodations along the strip in Las Vegas look like youth hostels. Although Spanish is the mother-tongue, many of the very helpful and attentive staff speak numerous languages because of the constant influx of visitors from all over the globe.

Surrounded by freshly arrived, pale British tourists sporting outrageous new “holiday” get-ups, and robust German and Scandinavian visitors in shorts, long socks and sandals, we decided to stray from the Palace to sample the small, local beach-front restaurants and try one of the gastronomic specialties of the area – paella.

During our quest, we quickly learned that many of the restaurants offered numerous variations of this traditional Spanish rice dish. Paella-for-one in individual skillets, paella-for-two in the traditional round flat metal pan, paella with chicken, paella with meat, paella with meat and chicken, vegetarian paella, paella with succulent seafood – including prawns the size of pigs feet, mussels glistening in their shells, with juicy clams and fresh, white rings of calamari on top.

At the touristy Cafe du Parque, located on the beach-front Strand in front of Parque Santiago V hotel, we tasted our first paella of the week. We ordered individual skillets and learned that the Tenerifians have one variation of the dish made with small noodles (fideos), rather than the typical rice. We also learned that at any Spanish restaurant, you had better not show up for dinner much before 9 p.m., because the chef won’t be there. On a scale of one-to-five, we gave Café du Parque’s a three – taste and flavors: terrific, served piping hot; presentation: not pretty enough.

Our next version was consumed at the Cerveceria Bier Pinte right next to the Cleopatra Palace Hotel where we had fun, attentive waiters and an exquisite seafood-and-chicken paella for two. A definite 5 rating. Taste and flavors: terrific, a huge portion served piping hot; presentation: a Kodak moment. Pictures of the paella, pictures of the waiters, pictures of the paella with the waiters, and a promise to return to the restaurant for another meal.

We tasted our final paella at El Acueducto, another lively, boisterous, crowded shore-front restaurant facing the Playa Las Vistas. Here the jovial, Spanish owner was thrilled when we ordered paella-for-two. While we waited, it gave him a chance to recount his days as a young waiter working at a restaurant in Seattle and constantly dodging immigration. He offered us a wonderful complimentary appetizer of grilled mushrooms marinated in light olive oil with lots of garlic and fresh parsley. Here too the paella was a winner. Give it a 5….terrific flavors, piping hot; and served by the friendliest waiters in town.

Because this archipelago is still a Spanish possession, the currency used in Tenerife is pesetas.

Restaurants, compared to Italy, France and Los Angeles – are a bargain. There is a certain touch of European refinement in every restaurant. Tables are always covered with immaculate white tablecloths, and fresh flowers adorn even the simplest setting. As is the case in many Mediterranean countries, there is a small extra charge for the basics of life-bread and butter- and in Tenerife it is also customary to leave an additional 10 percent tip.

In every locale we tried, the Spanish food was outstanding. Very subtle flavors and seasonings, light olive oil, beautiful fresh fruits and vegetables. Lots of wonderful grilled chicken dishes and filets of all kinds of fresh fish.

We truly experienced the healthy Mediterranean diet and loved being pampered in the five-star hotel. Did we taste the perfect paella? I’m not sure. But I’d be willing to head back to Tenerife at any time to continue the quest.

