From Kid-Friendly to Adults-Only

Renowned and favored coastal resort town, Playa del Carmen, has become a top choice for couples, families and large groups visiting the idyllic beaches of Mexico. As such, many all-inclusive resorts have popped up over the years, allowing visitors to simply relax and enjoy their surroundings without the added stress of additional pre-planning.

However, if outside attractions are desired, swimming, scuba diving and eco-tours are some of the top things to do here, and many resorts are also near the main shopping district, Quinta Avenida.

You’ll find all the normal hotel creature comforts at Playa del Carmen’s all-inclusive resorts and then some. Swim-up rooms, in-room hot tubs and award-winning fine dining are the norm. So, whether you’re looking for a comfortable family-friendly experience or a romantic, adults-only getaway, these are some of the best all-inclusive resorts in Playa del Carmen.

Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla

Luxury and exclusivity await you at the Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla, the adults-only side of this Meliá Hotels International resort. Enjoy a different cuisine every night with one of their 14 onsite restaurants like the award-winning Fuego, or a meal prepared by the Michelin-starred chef Martin Berasategui at his restaurant Passion.

The enormous YHI Spa & Fitness Club will facilitate personal pampering and fitness with beauty treatments, wet and dry saunas, and even private one-on-one personal trainer sessions. Enjoy enriching experiences such as tequila tasting, tango lessons and ecology classes or take full advantage of the resort’s royal treatment and book a pool concierge or private butler.

Room and suites here include either a hydromassage bathtub, a private patio with hot tub, or swim-up access for the ultimate relaxation experience.

Planning a trip with a group of friends or your family? This is the resort for you.

The Fives Azul Beach Resort Playa del Carmen

Large groups and families will adore their stay at The Fives Azul Beach Resort in Playa del Carmen. Choose from 1-, 2- and even 3-bedroom suites with luxury amenities like personalized concierge service, rainforest showers, Jacuzzi’s, satellite TV and daily stocked minibars. Plus families with small children will enjoy use of strollers, cribs, changing tables and more at no extra charge.

In fact, kids may have the most fun here in the Nickelodeon-sponsored playhouse or children’s fitness center. As for dining at The Fives, all gourmet meals include homegrown produce from the hotel’s 76,000 square foot hydroponic greenhouse. Take your pick from 17 restaurants, bars or cafes serving up international cuisine for every palate.

Lounge by the pool or the ocean — it's up to you!

Royal Hideaway Playacar

The award-winning Royal Hideaway Playacar is an adults-only, all-inclusive resort in Playa del Carmen. With six large pools — including an infinity pool with a waterfall — and no kids in sight, you can have a relaxing swim here at your leisure.

When you’ve had enough time in the pool or nearby ocean, enjoy dinner for two at one of the six onsite restaurants. A unique culinary experience can be had at Ventanas Chef’s Table, where the head chef explains what goes into the creation of a dish while you watch its preparation.

End your days by unwinding at The Retreat spa with a candlelight massage or take advantage of some alone time in your spacious, luxury room with a whirlpool bathtub.