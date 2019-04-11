Sunshine & Family Time

Memorial Day is a US holiday, observed on the last Monday in May. It honors the men and women who gave their lives while serving in the American military.

Cities and towns across the USA host Memorial Day parades every year. It’s a public holiday and a day-off for the general population which means most businesses and schools are closed.

Memorial Day weekend also unofficially marks the end of the long winter and the arrival of spring. Many people celebrate this public holiday by visiting memorials, participating in parades or taking family road trips.

When it’s time to bring the flip flops and lawn chairs out of the garage and start preparing for a getaway, where should you head? The following places to go Memorial Day weekend are sure to inspire you.

Austin, Texas

Austin is delightfully weird and wonderful. It’s known for its excellent live music scene, delicious food and funky hipster neighborhoods alive with cafes, bars and restaurants. Taking a walking tour of downtown from the Austin Visitor Center is a great way to get your bearings and learn about the history of the city.

If the sun is shining, you can go for a bike ride along the 10-mile-long Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail around Lady Bird Lake. The views of the sparkling waters and the Austin skyline are spectacular. Or, you can cool off in the swimming hole at Pedernales Falls State Park, located just west of Austin.

At sunset, head to the bridge on Congress Avenue. When twilight falls, you can see the incredible natural spectacle of 1.5 million bats swooping through the sky.

Hit the spa or take an alpine walk while in Vail — there's something for everyone.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Vail, Colorado

Although the skiing season is over, Vail is still a fantastic place to head for a weekend away. There will be a lot of events happening in this mountain town at this time of year, such as the Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival.

There are plenty of things to do in Vail besides hit the slopes. You can go shopping in the stylish boutiques and gift shops of Vail Village, hit the spa, or go for a walk through Betty Ford Alpine Gardens. If you are up for it, the Booth Falls Trail is a challenging hike that will take you through alpine meadows and thick spruce forest to a sparkling mountain lake.

It’s a great time to dine in Vail as well. During this time of year, many of the restaurants will be offering “End-of-Season Dining Deals.”

Walk historic streets and enjoy family-friendly events in Charleston.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Charleston, South Carolina

This beautiful historic town has a laid-back vibe and is a great option for a Memorial Day getaway. You can stroll along the cobblestone streets and admire the facades of the pastel-hued pre-Civil War homes.

Take a walk downtown to Marion Square, the central square of the city. During Memorial Day weekend there will be family-friendly events including dancing, arts and crafts, and live music.

If you are blessed in the facial hair department, you could compete in the Annual Southeastern Beard and Moustache Championships at the Music Farm on Memorial Day weekend. Proceeds from the event go to the Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Carolina Youth Development Center.