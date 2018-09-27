Look a Little Deeper

When you first arrive in the City of Light, you’ll likely head straight to the main “must-see” attractions – including the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame.

But once you’ve seen the top landmarks – what’s next?

Paris is such a huge, diverse and multi-faceted city and there is enough to keep you busy for weeks. Let’s take a look at some of the intriguing lesser-known Paris attractions that you’ll find when you look a little bit deeper.

Jardin Tino Rossi Waterfront Dancing

On summer evenings, the area along the left bank of the Seine at Port St. Bernard is the place to be. From the beginning of June to the end of August, ballroom dancers will gather on the riverside and practice their waltz, tango, salsa and swing.

Anyone is welcome to join in — the atmosphere is friendly and welcoming and the local dancers have some pretty impressive moves.

The Green Walkway ends at the Bois de Vincennes.Photo Credit: Getty Images

La Promenade Plantée – aka the “Green Walkway”

Take a break from the city and go for a walk along the green walkway, a three-mile-long green space built on top of an abandoned viaduct. It is a popular spot for picnics, jogging and lounging.

The walkway starts in the 12th arrondissement and ends up in the Bois de Vincennes. Give yourself plenty of time to explore it, as you’ll want to stop for a while to relax on the grass, read a book and soak up the atmosphere.

Admire the tombstones of iconic figures.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pere Lachaise Cemetery

You might not immediately think of visiting a cemetery during your time in Paris, but this is no ordinary cemetery. It’s one of the most beautiful and impressive graveyards in the world, with elegantly sculpted tombs honoring the final resting places of many iconic figures — including Jim Morrison, Marcel Proust and Oscar Wilde.

Take a quiet moment to stroll down the wide cobbled paths, enjoy the shade of the many trees and reflect on the eternal complexities of life and death.