The Pacific Starlight May Be a Thing of the Past, But the Charms of Yesteryear Can Be Found on These Amazing Dinner Trains

A journey on a dinner train can be the ideal antidote to our chaotic modern age of endless security lines, traffic and road rage. Rolling through the tranquil countryside soothes the soul, and by tossing in some gourmet cuisine (often paired with fine wine), you’ve got the perfect recipe for a night out.

While Vancouver, British Columbia’s popular Pacific Starlight Dinner Train has come to an end, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy an amazing experience on other dinner trains. In fact, there are a wealth of options still available today.

The Royal Banff Dinner Train, Alberta, Canada

Royal Canadian Pacific offers an exceptionally luxurious ride and dining experience in the breathtaking Rocky Mountains. Aimed at reviving the days when railways were famed for fine dining and romance, the Royal Banff Dinner Train is available via private charter only, but makes for the ultimate evening of nostalgia paired with culinary excellence.

Passengers hop aboard in Calgary, Alberta and travel through the dramatic peaks of the Rockies to Banff, Alberta while enjoying a cocktail reception and full dinner service. Available for groups of up to 32, it’s perfect for a family reunion, corporate event or just about any other celebration with a larger group.

The exquisite fare is prepared by exclusive Royal Canadian Pacific chefs, and the delicious dishes are paired with fine wines. Wine tasting is available, complete with a sommelier, as well.

Sip on the region's legendary wine and gaze out across picturesque vineyards.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Napa Valley Wine Train, California

The Napa Valley Wine Train is arguably the most famous dinner train experience in the US, offering a wide range of dinner train options that, of course, include the region’s legendary vino and travel through the picturesque Napa Valley wine country.

If you’re looking for romance, the nighttime Romance on the Rails train may be ideal. The three hour ride in the glass-topped Vista Dome includes a multiple course dinner, a welcome glass of sparkling wine, two glasses of a private label wine, along with extraordinary views of dimly lit vineyards and stars sparkling above.

The fabulous meals are designed for with gourmet foodies in mind, with dozens of top chefs creating an experience that offers the best in fine dining perfectly paired with wine.

Soak in expansive views of this jaw-dropping canyon.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Royal Gorge Route Dinner Train, Canon City, Colorado

The Royal Gorge Route Railroad hosts an elegant, three course, first class dinner in its gorgeous Vista Dome car on Colorado’s most popular train, allowing passengers to dine while soaking up some of the most expansive vistas of the impressive canyon.

A variety of trips ranging from two and a half to three hours are available depending on the season. Feature entrees are prepared using fresh regional ingredients such as Colorado-raised slow roasted prime rib, and include a delectable dessert.

Every passenger enjoys a seat in a private open-air car which offers 360 degree views of the Royal Gorge, as well as access to the knowledgeable servers who can regale you with information about the area’s rich history and the train itself, and help you choose the very best wine, micro-brew or specialty mixed drink to go with your meal.