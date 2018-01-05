A Region Filled with Paradise After Paradise

You’ll be able to settle in on board a beautiful ship that is equipped with amenities designed to delight, a wide range of dining options and comfortable sleeping quarters. You’ll only unpack once, then your floating hotel will take you around to several different exciting destinations while you relax in comfort.

The ship will arrange for interesting activities to choose from during your shore excursions. There’s never a dull moment, as there are always plenty of things to see and do whether you are onshore or on board. A cruise can be a great way to see many different countries within a short period of time, especially in a beautiful and remote part of the world such as Oceania.

Oceania refers to the shimmering blue world of ocean and islands that comprises Australasia, Polynesia, Micronesia and Melanesia. From the palm tree lined beaches of Fiji to the sailboat filled harbor of Auckland to the rugged mountains of Tasmania to the rainforest clad islands of Hawaii, Oceania is vast and diverse.

Here are a few of the most exciting Oceania cruises you can take to explore this stunning part of the world.

Colonial Fiji Discovery Cruise

On this exciting 7 night small ship cruise, offered by Captain Cook Cruises, you will have a chance to discover a side of Fiji that is not often seen by tourists. You’ll arrive in a local village in the remote northern islands and be treated to a song and dance by children of all ages.

You’ll visit the World Heritage town of Levuka, a time capsule of colonial rule filled with stunning 19th century architecture. The trip will also take you to Savusavu, where you can experience pearl farms, hot springs and thriving markets. You’ll also be able to visit Bouma Waterfall National Park and swim in the pristine lagoon.

On the final day of the trip, after enjoying snorkeling at Viti Levu, you’ll have the opportunity to experience a traditional Fijian feast. This cruise is an unforgettable glimpse into the culture and tradition of these stunning tropical islands.

Visit vibrant Hobart in Tasmania while on this cruise.Photo Credit: Getty Images / RStelmach

Tasmania and New Zealand

This two week journey begins from the iconic Sydney Harbour and travels to vibrant Hobart, Tasmania for a bit of shopping and culture. Then, you’ll head to the charming town of Dunedin in New Zealand to learn about the Scottish history there, as well as the seaside village of Akaroa where dolphins are often spotted.

In Picton, in the stunning Marlborough region, you can enjoy fishing, swimming and bird watching. Then, you’ll head to the town of Napier. This east coast destination is known for its extensive Art Deco style architecture — it was destroyed in an earthquake in 1931 and was rebuilt completely in the Art Deco style.

The tour will also take you through Tauranga, a town located in the beautiful Bay of Plenty and known for its picturesque beaches, laid back atmosphere and wonderful opportunities for hiking, sailing and dolphin watching. Finally, the tour ends in Auckland — the largest city in New Zealand and home to several excellent art galleries, a thriving nightlife and a scenic harbor.

Snorkel paddleboard and swim in beautiful Bora Bora.Photo Credit: Getty Images / TriggerPhoto

Tahiti and the Society Islands

Paul Gauguin Cruises is a luxury cruise line offering exceptional travel experiences in the South Pacific, Tahiti and Fiji. The five star ship, M/S Paul Gauguin, offers an unparalleled level of single-destination focus and expertise.

On this sumptuous one week cruise, you’ll discover the landscapes that inspired the painter Gauguin, as well as the author James A. Michener and many others. You’ll spend a day on your very own private islet on Motu Mahana, complete with a floating lagoon bar and a barbecue lunch.

On Bora Bora you will paddleboard, snorkel, or take a glass bottom boat ride to see the incredible diversity of underwater life. The trip also includes an overnight stay in Moorea, where you’ll be able to admire the mountain peaks and enjoy the fresh, tropical cuisine.