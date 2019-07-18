A Continent with So Much to Offer

From the lush rainforests and rocky beaches of the west coast to the vast deserts of the interior to the towering Rocky Mountains, North America is a huge continent with incredibly diverse landscapes.

If you’re planning to explore North America on a road trip, you’ll have more destinations than you can possibly see on your trip — even if you travel for a year. So, how do you narrow it down and choose which places to stop at?

The following are a few of the most breathtaking and amazing destinations in North America. Where will you go on your big adventure?

Niagara Falls, Ontario/New York, Canada/United States

It’s hard to comprehend the sheer scale and natural power of Niagara Falls until you see it with your own eyes. This incredible wonder is located on the border between the province of Ontario in Canada and the state of New York in the United States.

The crashing waters are simply stunning and you can even take a ride on a boat close enough to feel the spray of the walls on your face. Plus, there’s so much more than the waterfalls to enjoy — a few of the top Niagara Falls attractions include shopping, golfing, camping, museums, live music and so much more.

New York City is one of the most iconic and legendary cities in the world. Photo Credit: Getty Images

New York City, New York, United States

New York City needs no introduction — it’s one of the most iconic and legendary cities in the world. There are countless great NYC attractions to enjoy, including Fifth Avenue, Central Park, Radio City Music Hall, Rockefeller Plaza, Wall Street and so much more.

See a musical on Broadway, go shopping and visit Times Square — known as the “Crossroads of the World” (50 million people cross this intersection every year).

You'll feel like you've been transported to Europe when strolling the streets of Quebec City.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

This cobblestone-lined, walled city is the epicenter of French-Canadian culture and one of the oldest settlements in Canada. As you stroll through this historic UNESCO World Heritage city, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to Europe.

The gas-lamp-lit streets are packed with friendly bakeries and coffee shops, quirky local galleries and unique shops. The city is known for its vibrant culture and festival scene, as well as a fantastic nightlife and dining scene.