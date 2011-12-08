Nickelodeon Hotel Orlando

Bringing out the Kid in Everyone

Ready to get slimed? Check your inhibitions at the door, because this resort is all about silly, slimy fun for everyone. The minute you enter the bright neon green and orange lobby, you know you’re in for some distinctly juvenile accommodations and terrific kid-powered fun. And whether it’s the two massive outdoor water playgrounds and pools, the kids’ spa or the Nick Workshop, Mall and Studio Nick, there’s no excuse for boredom here.

The rooms are equally as entertaining as the rest of the resort – with a parent-friendly twist. Themed guest suites feature characters the kids will love with bunk and fold-away beds, and Mom and Dad will love the private sleeping space (with a door). Tired of trying to find foods your kids will actually eat? A Pizza Hut Express delivers to your room or the water park.

This isn’t a resort for anyone looking for a quiet getaway. The pool, kids and entertainment are all high-decibel. Rooms directly off the water playgrounds will be an audience to water jets and screaming kids from sunrise to way past sunset. We recommend a corner room facing the parking lot if a good night’s sleep is as important to your family as poolside fun. No other resort outside of Disney is as kid-centered as Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon Rate Info

Cancellation policy: 72 hours prior to check in

Deposit required: Credit card or first night’s room and tax

Price range: $125 – $425 USD standard room

Published discounts: Government, group, AAA, corporate, senior

Nickelodeon Facts

Accessed from Orlando International Airport (MCO)and Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Check in 4:00 p.m., check out 12:00 a.m.

Number of floors: 6

Number of rooms: 777

Year built: 1999

Year of last renovation: 2005

Nickelodeon Amenities

6 onsite restaurants

Business services

Common area wireless and high speed services

Complimentary parking

Currency exchange

2 water park pool areas

Laundry room

Room service

Wheelchair access to public areas

In-room features Air conditioning (in room) Daily maid services In room broadband Internet access In room wireless access Iron Mini-bar Newspaper (free) Refrigerator Room service Safe (in-room) Telephone (voicemail) Television



Outdoor / nearby facilities Boating / sailing Fishing Golf course Health club Horseback riding Hot tub Jogging track Pool / beach Shopping mall / area Tennis Water skiing



Nickelodeon Family Suites by Holiday Inn, 14500 Continental Gateway, Orlando, Florida. Phone: 407-387-5437. Nickelodeon Family Suites

Staff Writer