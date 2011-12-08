Nickelodeon Hotel Orlando
Bringing out the Kid in Everyone
Ready to get slimed? Check your inhibitions at the door, because this resort is all about silly, slimy fun for everyone. The minute you enter the bright neon green and orange lobby, you know you’re in for some distinctly juvenile accommodations and terrific kid-powered fun. And whether it’s the two massive outdoor water playgrounds and pools, the kids’ spa or the Nick Workshop, Mall and Studio Nick, there’s no excuse for boredom here.
The rooms are equally as entertaining as the rest of the resort – with a parent-friendly twist. Themed guest suites feature characters the kids will love with bunk and fold-away beds, and Mom and Dad will love the private sleeping space (with a door). Tired of trying to find foods your kids will actually eat? A Pizza Hut Express delivers to your room or the water park.
This isn’t a resort for anyone looking for a quiet getaway. The pool, kids and entertainment are all high-decibel. Rooms directly off the water playgrounds will be an audience to water jets and screaming kids from sunrise to way past sunset. We recommend a corner room facing the parking lot if a good night’s sleep is as important to your family as poolside fun. No other resort outside of Disney is as kid-centered as Nickelodeon.
Nickelodeon Rate Info
- Cancellation policy: 72 hours prior to check in
- Deposit required: Credit card or first night’s room and tax
- Price range: $125 – $425 USD standard room
- Published discounts: Government, group, AAA, corporate, senior
Nickelodeon Facts
- Accessed from Orlando International Airport (MCO)and Tampa International Airport (TPA)
- Check in 4:00 p.m., check out 12:00 a.m.
- Number of floors: 6
- Number of rooms: 777
- Year built: 1999
- Year of last renovation: 2005
Touring the Hawaiian Back Roads of Valley Isle from Wailuku to Kahakuloa to Wailea This trip, we’re going for it. This time, there are no road restrictions on...
Nickelodeon Amenities
- 6 onsite restaurants
- Business services
- Common area wireless and high speed services
- Complimentary parking
- Currency exchange
- 2 water park pool areas
- Laundry room
- Room service
- Wheelchair access to public areas
- In-room features
- Air conditioning (in room)
- Daily maid services
- In room broadband Internet access
- In room wireless access
- Iron
- Mini-bar
- Newspaper (free)
- Refrigerator
- Room service
- Safe (in-room)
- Telephone (voicemail)
- Television
- Outdoor / nearby facilities
- Boating / sailing
- Fishing
- Golf course
- Health club
- Horseback riding
- Hot tub
- Jogging track
- Pool / beach
- Shopping mall / area
- Tennis
- Water skiing
Nickelodeon Family Suites by Holiday Inn, 14500 Continental Gateway, Orlando, Florida. Phone: 407-387-5437. Nickelodeon Family Suites