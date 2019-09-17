Exploring the Land of Enchantment

When people think about traveling to the Southwest, thoughts of panoramic desert views, sand and hot weather are often what comes to mind. While New Mexico is one of the quieter states in the country, there are lots of sights and activities to be discovered and enjoyed by tourists of all ages.

Whether you’re headed to one of the more populated cities like Santa Fe or Albuquerque, or some of the more rural areas, you will see some of the most unique locations and attractions in the United States. The summertime is the least popular time to travel to a state like New Mexico, but there are plenty of diverse and exciting things to explore even during the hottest months.

Below are eight of the best things to do in New Mexico.

White Sands National Monument

The White Sands National Monument is located in the southern part of the state and is home to what seems like endless miles of striking and rare 60-foot gypsum dunes. Natives to the Southwest and tourists alike enjoy sledding in this snow-like wonderland in the desert, or even bringing out a metal detector to see what treasures are buried in the sand.

Come to your own conclusions about alien life at the UFO Museum.Photo Credit: International UFO Museum & Research Center

International UFO Museum and Research Center

Just about everyone has heard of Roswell, NM and the famous alien incident that supposedly occurred in 1947. The International UFO Museum and Research Center opened in 1992 and encourages visitors to come to their own conclusions about whether or not there is life beyond planet Earth with many exhibits and unbiased information.

For UFO fanatics, there are several alien tours to go on that cover just about anything anyone would want to know about extraterrestrial activity in New Mexico and elsewhere.

The Big Room at Carlsbad Caverns National Park.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Carlsbad Caverns National Park

If you’re looking for a fun adventure to beat the heat in New Mexico, the Carlsbad Caverns National Park is mostly underground and made up of about 120 caves. The options for visitors at the caverns are endless, as you are able to visit specific caves, go on a bat tour, take a self-guided tour with audio or a tour with a park ranger.

Above ground, there are many opportunities for hiking and day walks, so there’s always something to do regardless of the weather.