Blissful Beaches, Ancient Ruins and Fresh Local Cuisine Flavored with Limes and Sunshine

Nights under the stars, dancing to Mariachi bands and the wavering light of candles. Days strolling miles of pristine beaches, eating tacos until the juice runs down your fingers then washing off in the Caribbean sea. Sound like your idea of an incredible holiday? Then you should start planning a trip to Mexico.

The country’s reputation has been tarnished by stories of drugs and gangs, but if you know the right places to go you’ll have a trouble-free trip you’ll remember forever. So, without further ado, here are some of the top Mexico travel destinations.

Mexico City

Mexico’s capital is an immense and often misunderstood city. It may be infamous for high crime rates, but it’s also known as the City of Eternal Spring, for good reason. The agreeable climate, a surprising number of green spaces, and stylish modern architecture make it a refreshing and interesting stop on your tour of the best travel destinations in Mexico.

In a city this size you’ll never have the chance to get bored. There is a thriving foodie scene that borders on hipster, museums cradling centuries of the country’s history, and dozens of plazas alive with the sound of Mariachi bands.

Merida's pretty streets are full of delights. Photo Credit: Getty Images / jejim

Merida

Merida is the elegant and beautiful capital of the Yucatan peninsula. The art galleries, restaurants and theaters are a sophisticated change of scenery from the resorts along the coast, and simply wandering the pretty colonial streets to see what treasures you’ll discover is one of the best activities to do here.

Merida also makes a great base for day trips in the area. From here you can visit cenotes, flamingos, ruins and a dozen other natural and cultural wonders.

Cancun is famous for its lavish all-inclusive resorts. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Iren_key

Cancun

Cancun might summon up images of inappropriately drunk spring breakers strutting around in barely-there swimming costumes, but pick your places wisely and it can be a whole lot of fun. Cancun is the heart of the all-inclusive resort industry in Mexico, with a string of resorts with varying numbers of stars laid out along the beach.

It’s worth splurging on one of these all-inclusive options at least once in your life — there is something delightfully decadent about lounging in an infinity pool with an unlimited supply of cocktails on hand.

The party scene is there for the taking, but you can just as easily enjoy a peaceful vacation reveling at Cancun’s turquoise waters and friendly atmosphere.