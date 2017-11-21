Find Your Perfect Vacation

From its Mesoamerican pyramids to its stunning beaches to its exciting nature reserves, Mexico has a plethora of attractions for all kinds of travelers. Most tourists come for the country’s beach towns, but colonial cities like Campeche, Guanajuato and Mexico City have a rich cultural history with distinction as UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Architecture and art are huge draws in the country’s major cities, including multi-day celebrations like the Festival de México. Regardless of why you’re making plans to travel to Mexico, one thing’s for sure: no matter where you go, there’s always good food and an afternoon siesta waiting for you.

What to Expect

In the past you could just show a US Government issued ID and a birth certificate, but now you need a passport to travel in and out of Mexico. If you intend on crossing the border from California or Texas, you’ll also need to purchase a Mexico Tourist Card, also called an FMM (Forma Migratoria Múltiple).

Keep this tourist card, along with your passport, on you at all times. Flights to Mexico will also require you to fill out one of these cards to pass through customs.

Mexico uses the peso as its standard form of currency. Currently, the exchange rate is about 20 pesos per US dollar, which makes it relatively cheap for a visit. Meals range from a few dollars for a “comida corrida,” a midday three course meal from tiny, local restaurants, to about $20 to $50 USD per person for fine dining with drinks.

Admission to large museums and national galleries, like you’d find in Mexico City, only cost about $4 USD per person. Even zoos range from free admission to around $13 USD for the most all-inclusive ticket. You can easily get by on around $40 USD per day, not including lodging.

Types of Accommodations

Given its number of historical sites and outdoor activities, Mexico attracts a lot of backpackers. Youth hostels are common throughout the country and are extremely affordable. Dorm style beds can run as little as $5 to $10 USD a night; even private rooms are around $25 USD per person whether inland or by the beach.

Two and three star hotels abound across Mexico, which aren’t that much more expensive than a hostel, even along the beaches. Families will find these options to be the most affordable as most budget hotels have family-style rooms, although some have shared bathrooms like hostels.

Five star beach resorts are also found all along the coast. Prices here average between $300 to $500 USD a night, but some luxury facilities charge up to $1,100 USD per night. Many are adults-only, however, so they may not be an option if you’re traveling with children. Couples, on the other hand, will get spoiled rotten at these resorts, which are usually all-inclusive.

Room service, multiple onsite restaurants, spa facilities and pools are at your fingertips here.

Health & Safety

While the media sometimes blows things out of proportion, caution should be exercised when traveling within Mexico. Drug cartel and gang violence has increased in the last year, especially in the northern states. When possible, stay off the roads at night, use common sense and defer non-essential travel from these areas.

A full list of advisories for US citizens is available on the US Department of State’s international travel website.

Certain travel vaccinations are recommended for travelers coming into Mexico. Both Hepatitis A and typhoid are transmittable through contaminated food and water. Traveler’s diarrhea or “Montezuma’s revenge” has also been reported in the poorer parts of Mexico, so consumption of bottled water is recommended over tap.

Always use bug spray when spending extended periods of time outdoors, as cases of both the Zika and West Nile virus have been reported within the more tropical regions of Mexico.

Regions of Mexico

While Mexico is only about a fifth of the size of the United States, that still makes it a relatively large country in relation to many others. At nearly 2 million²km, Mexico has a larger surface area than all of Europe.

Because of its size, the country is separated into different regions. These are the most popular areas for tourists visiting Mexico:

Baja California

Bordering the United States directly under San Diego, CA lies the western peninsula of Mexico — Baja California. Most people are familiar with Mexico because of the proximity of this tourist area, primarily the city of Tijuana. Souvenir shops abound here and locals sell handmade items on the street.

The beach towns of Rosarito, Ensenada and La Paz have also become nightlife destinations for US citizens looking to party cheaply, and relatively close to home. However, Cabo San Lucas, located at the tip of the peninsula, consistently ranks as a top resort town in Mexico, with many five star accommodations in the area.

You can get to the region’s most famous landmark, El Arco, by water taxi or kayak.

Central Mexico

Previously home to famous artists and filmmakers like Frida Kahlo and Alfonso Cuaron, central Mexico has defined itself as the cultural and historical heart of the country. Mexico’s capital, Mexico City, remains one of the most densely populated and frequently visited areas.

Full of towering churches and bustling marketplaces, Mexico City and other nearby colonial cities still maintain much of their old world charm. Of the many beautiful locales, Puebla and Toluca, in particular, have evolved into rich cultural destinations, full of art museums and world renowned gastronomy.

Pacific Coast

From Puerto Vallarta to Chiapas, the Pacific coast of Mexico has been a favorite vacation destination for tourists since the 1950s. Leisure reigns here, where beach-going is a way of life. US and UK based tourists flock to Puerto Vallarta for its eco-tourism and luxury hotel chains.

Although Acapulco has traditionally been a favorite escape off the Pacific Coast, tourists should steer clear of the beach town nowadays, which has become Mexico’s murder capital from gang violence. A far safer bet would be the beach towns of Ixtapa and Zihuatanejo, where you can take fishing cruises, swim with dolphins or golf to your heart’s content.

If history is more your thing, you can also find many Zapotec and Mayan archaeological sites to explore across the Oaxacan and Chiapas regions.

Yucatan Peninsula

Known as the hotbed of Mexican tourism, the Yucatan Peninsula is where you’ll find spring break destinations like Cancún, Playa del Carmen, Tulum and Campeche. Snorkeling and other eco-friendly water sports are popular activities as the second largest barrier reef in the world is located off the coast of the Yucatan.

Aside from turquoise water and gorgeous white sand beaches, there’s no shortage of lush national parks and fascinating Aztec and Mayan ruins here. Beach cities in the Yucatan are known for their lazy days and steamy nights, with nightclubs and festivals running into the wee hours of the morning.

When to Go

Temperatures across Mexico vary depending on what part of the country you’re visiting. Inland destinations like Mexico City are generally pleasant year round. Average temperatures are in the mid-60s to 70s, occasionally reaching 80 degrees in June and July. High season tends to fall from December through April across the country, especially along the coast.

In general, coastal cities are more pleasant from fall to spring, but the early fall months are also part of Mexico’s rainy season. Make sure to do some research beforehand to determine what the weather has historically been like for a particular region before booking. Cities on the eastern coast are prone to tropical storms and hurricanes from June to November.