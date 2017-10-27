Cruising the Mediterranean

The warm sunshine on your face, the clear turquoise water, the countless rocky coves filled with brightly colored houses, the airy open air coastal terraces where wine glasses clink and fresh seafood is served… this region was made for cruising.

You can admire the stunning Spanish architecture, soak up the sunshine on Greece’s many islands, wander around ancient ruins in Croatia, fall in love with a tranquil French fishing village or see how the other half lives in swanky Monte Carlo or Cannes. Some Mediterranean cruise itineraries even dip down into Northern Africa or the Canary Islands.

Whether you are looking for a romantic retreat, a historical adventure or a family-friendly cruise, there are a lot of great Mediterranean options to choose from. Here are some of the best

Mediterranean cruises available.

Mediterranean Sailing on the Royal Clipper

Live out your romantic sailing fantasies on the Royal Clipper, the largest passenger sailing ship in the world. A sailing trip has a different feel than a cruise trip, and although the amenities on board aren’t as comprehensive they are certainly sophisticated and comfortable.

This enormous five-masted tall ship not only looks beautiful as it glides proudly into Mediterranean ports, it offers a supremely luxurious experience on board. You can stay in one of the Deluxe Suites and enjoy your own private balcony.

The restaurant is excellent and the open-air Tropical Bar offers cocktails with ever-changing views of the many fantastic Mediterranean destinations this ship visits, including Corsica,

St. Tropez, Cannes, Sicily and Rome.

The Jewel of the Seas is known for its great service and a family-friendly atmosphere.Photo Credit: Getty Images / martypatch

Jewel of the Seas Greek Isles Cruise

The Jewel of the Seas is a beautiful Royal Caribbean ship that cruises along the Mediterranean, offering a classic, traditional style cruise with all the trimmings. It’s known for great service and a family-friendly atmosphere. When you’re not on shore enjoying the beautiful Greek Isles, the ship offers plenty of entertainment including basketball courts, mini golf, a spa, a pool and more.

The 10 Night Greek Isles Cruise will depart from Rome and take you on an unforgettable journey to several stunning locations in Greece, including Santorini, Athens, Mykonos and more. You’ll get a great mix of lounging on the beach and enjoying the history of the “cradle of civilization.”

You’ll also get to see many stunning locations in Italy, such as Sicily, where you will see the architectural influence of the many foreign invaders who have laid claim to the city.

This cruise is perfect for solo travelers.Photo Credit: Getty Images / studioportosabbia

Fred. Olsen’s Balmoral Mediterranean Cruises

If you are an adventurous mature solo traveler, a trip aboard the Balmoral might be the right option for you. It offers cabins for solo travelers, so you don’t have to worry about paying the typical “single supplement.”

On this elegant trip you will be pampered the entire way. Dine in the beautiful Ballindalloch Restaurant, which stretches around the width of the ship. The ship isn’t enormous, which gives it a friendly and welcoming British country house ambiance. The crowd is slightly older, but they are young at heart so it doesn’t really matter — travelers of any age would fit in fine.

The ship departs from the UK and will take you on a fascinating 14 night journey on their Cities of Spain and Portugal cruise. You’ll have a chance to wander the colorful and chaotic streets of Morocco, see the gorgeous Alhambra Palace in Granada, enjoy the culinary scene of Lisbon, visit the Picasso Museum in Malaga and much more.