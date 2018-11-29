Get the Best of Both Worlds When You Seek Medical Care Overseas

Medical care doesn’t have to be unpleasant or scary. What if you could get the care you need while in paradise? This is essentially what medical tourism is — making sure your health needs are met while enjoying an overseas vacation. Millions of people travel overseas each year to seek medical care, and the trend is showing no signs of slowing.

Whether you’re looking for cosmetic surgery or an answer to dental issues, you might find the solution you need in health centers abroad.

Why Choose Medical Tourism?

Traveling overseas and putting your health into the care of another country’s medical system might seem terrifying. But health tourism is most often safe and can be the solution to overly expensive or otherwise inaccessible healthcare.

Countries such as India or Thailand can carry out procedures that are banned in the United States or the United Kingdom. Traveling overseas can help you get access to life-changing care.

Because countries that are popular choices for medical vacations want to continue attracting paying foreigners, hospitals and treatment facilities are usually of exceptional quality and highly innovative. If you travel for health reasons through a reputable organization, you can rest assured that your care will be in the best hands.

What Does It Involve?

Medical tourism typically refers to surgeries. These procedures could be for cosmetic enhancements or those with a long wait list, such as orthopedic or cardiac procedures. It is also common to travel for expensive treatments such as dental or fertility care. However, people can also seek alternative treatments abroad.

In general, medical tourists travel to developing countries where they can get access to healthcare at a much lower cost than in their homeland. Traveling for medical reasons has become a well-established part of international healthcare. Several countries popular among medical tourists, in particular Thailand, India and Singapore, are investing in their treatment facilities.

The demand for services means they are pushing to recruit and train top-notch healthcare professionals in order to attract visitors with high-quality care.

Medical travelers usually employ the help of a commercial agency to assist with finding the best treatment center and making travel arrangements.

What are Some of the Pros and Cons of Medical Tourism?

The major advantage of receiving medical treatment overseas is the reduced cost. Even with the costs of flights, accommodation and other travel expenses included, a health vacation can still work out cheaper than receiving the same services in your home country, if you’re not covered by insurance.

Medical tourism can also help you get access to healthcare faster. Public healthcare can mean long waiting lists — it could take months to get the right care. Instead of waiting your turn for your name to come to the top of the wait list, you can fast-track your treatment by booking yourself into an overseas hospital. Centers that cater to medical tourists can help you get access to treatment almost immediately.

Another obvious benefit is that as well as receiving the treatment you need, you get to explore another country and culture. This could be your chance to go on that vacation you always wanted! While overseas you can have the privacy to recover in peace, plus enjoy relaxing environments away from the stressors of home.

The disadvantage of medical tourism is that you have to put a lot of trust in medical tourism facilitators. To make sure you don’t receive bad information, or at worst poor quality care, it is essential to carry out detailed research. Look for treatment centers that have international healthcare accreditation.

Pre- and post-operative care may not be covered by the facility where you are treated overseas, so you should also make sure you know exactly what to expect and have a plan for recovery in place.

What are Some of the Most Popular Medical Tourism Destinations?

The most popular health vacation destinations tend to be in Asia or Latin America. Here are a few excellent countries to visit for medical tourism.

Singapore

Singapore is a developed country with a high standard of healthcare. It’s known for excellent food, endless sunshine and easy access to neighboring countries.

India

India is one of the major medical tourism destinations thanks to world-class healthcare made possible through cutting-edge technology. This quality of care is available at a fraction of the cost as the equivalent services in the United States. The country itself is intoxicating, with glorious landscapes and delectable cuisine.

Brazil

Brazil is one of the most visited countries in the world for cosmetic surgery. Body-enhancing services are safe and affordable, with the added bonus of being carried out in marvelous cities like Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

Thailand

Thailand is famous for high-quality dental procedures and cosmetic work. As well as extremely affordable medical care, Thailand offers stunning beaches, unique cuisine and a friendly culture that will make you feel right at home.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a popular destination for dental care, but also provides excellent medical services for people suffering from cancer. The cost of treatment is usually less than half of the same service in the United States. Costa Rica is also a wonderful place to recover, with an abundance of rainforests, beaches and laid-back Caribbean towns.

Malaysia

Malaysia is a sought-after health vacation destination. Kuala Lumpur is a slick and modern city with many medical centers offering health care on par with anywhere in the developed world. So many people visit Malaysia for medical reasons that the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council was formed. This organization will make sure you have a seamless and safe experience.