Want a Private Island All to Yourself? Check Out Voavah

From the moment your seaplane touches down on this Maldives private island, you sense it. You are in another world. You have arrived at Voavah, in the Baa Atoll, Maldives’ first UNESCO biosphere reserve.

Voavah is Four Season’s first private island and the world’s first exclusive-use UNESCO hideaway. This 5-acre retreat takes one reservation at a time. With seven bedrooms in two villas and a separate beach house, your kingdom awaits. Perhaps you will bring your whole family or a circle of friends for an unforgettable reunion. There’s room for 22 people. Whatever your heart desires, Four Seasons Maldives will take over and make it happen. An island team of 25 people are hand-selected to staff your private resort, organize every activity and create memorable meals served in this amazing setting.

What Does Maldives Private Island Voavah Include?

Let’s explore what awaits. The truth is, it includes almost everything. First, your private island comes with a private yacht. It’s 62-feet long, fully crewed and is named “Summer”; it is at your complete disposal.

Just offshore, is one of the largest coral reefs in the Indian Ocean. This is one reason alone to come to this magical nation off the southern coast of India. Do some underwater sightseeing to spot reef animals including soft corals, fish, sea turtles and whale sharks. Overhead, seabirds soar.

Sail to Hanifaru Bay, where the largest known numbers of manta rays gather. As many as 100 of the graceful rays come to feed when the tide pushes plankton into the bay. Snorkel from your yacht just beyond Voavah’s own reef. “Summer” is yours from sunrise to sunset. You can even use it to whisk you away for dinner at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru in 20 minutes flat.

Relax in the Spa at Voavah

Designed exclusively for Voavah, the Ocean of Consciousness overwater spa awaits. Its signature treatment uses the power of sound to connect you to wellness both in and around you. Preparation accompanies a salt-and-crystal scrub, a long soak followed by an incomparable massage and another immersion in sound. Or, you can opt for a deeply relaxing massage by award-winning therapists. Of course, what would a spa visit be without a facial? You can even summon an on-call stylist trained at New York’s most famous Hair Spa, Rossano Ferretti. The stylist will cater to your hair, nail, makeup and waxing needs.

Your path to wellness at Voavah continues with a class in meditation or pranayama breathing exercises. How about a private or group yoga session on the powder white sand? Or, for the more cerebral, a crystal-bowl sound healing that immerses you in waves of vibration. It’s all up to you and your guests.



Try the Water Sports at This Maldives Private Island

Next up, choose from a variety of watersports activities with the island’s own water toys—hydrofoils, x-jet blades, kitesurfing, jet skis and Seabobs. Make your visit to Voavah a true learning experience. On-staff marine biologists are there to teach you and your guests about Voavah’s marine environment and they will gladly accompany you and your guests on snorkels and dives.

What Is There to Eat?

Finally, there are the extraordinary culinary offerings for you to choose from. The Four Seasons culinary team will create menus according to your wishes. Your favorite cuisine is likely on offer from a list that includes Chinese, Japanese, Sri Lankan, Indian, Italian, Lebanese, Moroccan or Maldivian; their Michelin-trained chefs can make you virtually anything. Dine at the beach house, have a dinner on a sandbank, enjoy cocktails on the yacht, celebrate a special occasion; everything is done with the highest standards that guests have come to expect at every Four Seasons Resort around the world. Voavah just happens to be the one that belongs completely to you.

More Maldives Private Islands to Look Into

Choose from three other Four Seasons Maldives offerings. Four Seasons at Kuda Huraa makes it hard to tell where the ocean ends and where the sky begins. It gently rises from the turquoise sea, a charming village as only Four Seasons can imagine it. Or, choose Four Seasons at Landaa Giraavu, with its Blue Beach Club and overwater bungalows. You can even join a three, four or seven-night cruise aboard Four Seasons Explorer. This is a private three-deck catamaran and allows for island hopping adventures that will simply be unforgettable.

Voavah is a seaplane flight from Malé airport. Four Seasons’ own eight-seater “Triggerfish”, or a standard 15-seater will whisk you to the island in just 35 minutes. Male’s Velana International Airport on Hulhule Island welcomes private jets. For all the information you need go to Four Seasons’ website.