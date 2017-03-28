Luxury Train Travel USA: Comfort, Heritage and Incredible Scenery

A Whole New Perspective on the Country

When most people think of luxury travel, what usually comes to mind is first class plane seats and lavish hotel suites. Treating yourself to exotic dishes and indulging in perfectly aged beverages in luxury destinations.

Trains generally aren’t part of the picture, as they are often thought of as loud, dirty and inconvenient. Put these notions aside; train travel offers a lot more luxury than you may think!

These days, luxury train travel in the USA has enjoyed a renewed interest as an alternative to bus tours and travel packages with airfare included. Historic trains have been restored to their previous splendor and offer a view into another time when train travel was the epitome of luxury.

Aside from offering riders a window into history, these luxury train trips invoke a sense of heritage, following the routes of ancestors, Indian tribes, and famous Americans. Luxury USA train travel provides a leisurely ride from state to state and across the country, allowing riders to enjoy the experience and the view.

Types of Trips

Trips are usually organized by a vacation service and centered around a theme or specific region of the USA. Most companies offer coast-to-coast train travel usually starting in New York City and ending in San Francisco.

These trips last approximately two weeks and include stops in major cities and destinations such as Chicago, The Grand Canyon, New Orleans and various national parks.

There are a great number of luxury train trips in the western United States that explore the Pacific Coast and its major cities, tourist destinations and national parks. Others do foliage tours of the Northeast during the fall, visiting coastal New England towns.

Some US luxury trains only visit national parks such as Yellowstone and Yosemite, while others highlight cities known for their entertainment. Aside from prearranged packaged rail trips, private luxury train tours are available by specified interest in some cases.

Pros and Cons

With so many different types of transportation available these days, advocates for luxury rail travel in the USA emphasize the many advantages and amenities that are offered in comparison. No other type of transportation offers the kind of intimate views afforded by railways, which snake across various natural landscapes inaccessible by any other means.

Luxury trains are as much about the journey as they are the destination with riders catered to and provided for in every way. The vast majority of trains offer private sleeping accommodations on board, like traveling hotel rooms with private bath, seating area, a picture window, and bed.

Dining cars provide gourmet meals, wine and spirits that are often all-inclusive in the price of the package. Professional tour managers take the reins in all aspects, arranging for hotels, meals and sightseeing packages so you don’t have to.

Your trip will cover multiple destinations that would have otherwise been a logistical nightmare to figure out on your own. In other words, luxury train travel in the USA allows you to enjoy this great country at your leisure while you relax and just enjoy the unique experience.

On the other hand, choosing a luxury rail trip can turn out quite expensive in comparison to booking everything on your own. If you’ve mostly been a budget traveler, it might not be a good fit for you.

Since most hotels, restaurants and attractions are picked ahead of time by a travel professional, there’s not a lot of flexibility in terms of choices. You’ll also only get to enjoy a location for a day or two since the package includes a pre-booked itinerary.

Trips from one destination to another will take considerably longer than most other forms of transportation since there’s only one route that’s designed to be scenic. If you get motion sick or don’t enjoy being cooped up for hours at a time, a luxury train package might not be the right fit for you.

Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Experience

As with any long ride, dress comfortably in layers you can easily peel off or put back on again. Pack as light as possible to avoid having to keep track of a lot of luggage.

Since many luxury rail packages are all-inclusive, take advantage of the amenities on board to enhance your travel experience. Enjoy room service in your sleeper car or make some new friends in the dining car where tables are often communal.

Coastal California trains offer something called a Parlour Car, which has a lounge, wine tastings and even a small movie theater. Others have double decker Sightseer Cars where you can enjoy the view facing outward and watch the scenery pass by.

Most companies who offer luxury train travel in the USA only have a limited number of dates when they offer a specific route or package deal. Make sure you know exactly what you’re getting, when you’re leaving, and how to get to your departure destination.

Above all, sit back, relax and enjoy a ride steeped in history, culture and natural beauty. There’s nothing quite like a cross country train ride to make you appreciate the variety of wonders this amazing country has to offer.