On the Up-and-Up

If you’d like to enjoy some of the best powder with a side of indulgent pampering, these luxury ski resorts from all across the world are sure to provide the unforgettable experience you’re looking for.

St. Moritz, Switzerland

The name St. Moritz frequently tops lists of the most luxurious ski resorts in the world. It draws Europe’s royal families and some of Hollywood’s biggest stars as regulars. More than 10,000 private jets land annually at its nearby airport, and Via Serlas, its main street, is lined with endless upscale boutiques, including Bulgari, Pucci and Chanel.

It’s also home to the most famous ski bar in Europe, the King’s Club, hosted by Badrutt’s Palace Hotel where the dress code reads “Dress to Impress,” attracting those who come to see and be seen. The historic property overlooks exceptional mountain vistas and a pristine lake, while treating guests like royalty, with a full staff prepared to cater to every whim.

Even pets are served only the freshest foods, as their owners rub elbows with the world’s elite while indulging in mud baths, a dip in the pool or gliding down the slopes that have twice hosted the Winter Olympics.

World famous for Corbet Couloir, an expert run, Jackson Hole also has impressive amenities.Photo Credit: Getty Images / TenleyThompson

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyoming

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is one of North America’s most popular destinations for extreme skiers, home to the legendary Corbet’s Couloir, an expert run that begins with a 30 foot drop. Surrounded by jaw-dropping vistas of the dramatic Grand Teton Mountains, it’s filled with a wide range of wildlife and luxurious hotels.

In the town of Jackson itself, there are practically an endless array of culinary delights and cultural attractions as well, making this the ideal location for a luxury ski trip.

With nearly 100 different runs, you'll love exploring Heavenly Resort.Photo Credit: Heavenly Mountain/Facebook / Heavenly Mountain

Heavenly Resort, Lake Tahoe

Aptly named due to its incredible scenery, Heavenly Mountain Resort is absolutely dazzling with its soaring mountains and deep blue sapphire lake. Straddling the Nevada and California border, it’s the largest ski resort in Lake Tahoe, with 4,800 acres of ski terrain and 34 miles of ski runs, including nearly 100 different runs.

Of course, this high end resort isn’t exactly known for its affordable lift tickets, but the views alone makes it worth paying more. It also offers some of the best tree skiing in all of California, especially in its backcountry terrain.

After a day out on the slopes, visitors have access to a wealth of entertainment, as well as an impressive array of luxurious hotels. The Landing Resort and Spa in particular boasts a prime waterfront location with many of its rooms providing stunning views of the lake.