Get a Taste for Paradise

There are hotels, and then there are hotels. Or, more specifically, there are glamorous resorts where everything you could ever desire sits right at your fingertips.

So much so that you might forget to see any of the country you’re in because the place you’re staying at is just so amazing you’ll never want to leave.

While there are always some helpful tips to follow if you want to get the most out of resorts, these luxury resorts make it nearly impossible not to have an incredible vacation.

Treat yourself to a little daydreaming and take a look at these resorts that will give you a taste of luxury around the world.

Excellence Playa Mujeres, Mexico

An adults-only retreat, this resort is the place holiday dreams are made of. The location is superb — it’s set on two miles of soft, powdery white sand, overlooking the blue Caribbean sea on a pristine peninsula.

The facilities are also second to none. The resort is all-inclusive so you have everything you could possibly need right there, including a spa, an inland marina and a golf course.

Some of the menus at the restaurants were designed by Michelin-starred chefs.Photo Credit: Ikos Resorts

Ikos Olivia, Greece

The Ikos Olivia resort is only a few years old and it still has the sparkle and excitement of a new place. The luxurious resort is all-inclusive, so you don’t even have to leave the pleasant surrounds if you don’t want to.

The food here is outstanding — some of the menus have been designed by Michelin-starred chefs. As well as a buffet there are four restaurants, four pools, babysitting services and a kids club where parents can deposit their charges when they need a break.

Every room in the resort faces the ocean.Photo Credit: Tamassa Resort

Tamassa, Mauritius

Surrounded by tropical gardens and fields of sugarcane, the Tamassa Resort certainly has an exotic spirit about it. The red roofs and minimalist architecture are complemented by factors like tiered pools and the gorgeous beach.

There are 214 rooms in the resort and every single one of them faces the sea, with terraces, balconies and patio doors ensuring that guests get the most out of the views and the indoor/outdoor flow.

With the exclusivity and romance that comes from being on an island, there is a hint of party in the air, so embrace the carefree spirit and enjoy a cocktail by the pool.