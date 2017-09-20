Soak Up Each Other’s Company

Whether you’re looking for the ideal destination to celebrate an anniversary, enjoy an unforgettable honeymoon, pop the question, spark or rekindle the flames of romance, these luxury holiday destinations for couples are sure to provide an unforgettable experience.

The Maldives

The secluded Maldives, situated in the Indian Ocean, are renowned as one of the world’s most romantic archipelagos. This island nation offers all the luxuries a couple could ever dream of, from elaborate resorts to unspoiled, empty stretches of powdery white sands and brilliant clear blue water. The sun is almost always shining as the palm trees gently sway in the breeze.

The Maldives are so stunningly beautiful that you’ll think you’ve stumbled upon the ultimate tropical paradise. Look forward to snorkeling in the spectacular underwater world among exotic fish and toasting to each incredible day with a glass of champagne as the sun dips below the horizon.

Discover endless views of the glistening azure sea in Santorini, Greece.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nadezhda1906

Santorini, Greece

Often ranked among the planet’s most romantic destinations, Santorini is also one of the most luxurious. Discover endless views of the glistening azure sea, whitewashed cave houses and sapphire blue-domed churches that spill down the rim of the ancient caldera.

Enjoy candlelit dinners that feature the aromatic flavors of the Caribbean paired with fine local wines, gazing at the legendary sunsets and cozying up together in a lavish cave-style suite where more jaw-dropping views await.

The "Garden Isle" is the most romantic of the Hawaiian Islands.Photo Credit: Getty Images / sorincolac

Kauai, Hawaii

The “Garden Isle” is the most romantic of the Hawaiian Islands, with everything from gorgeous beaches to countless majestic waterfalls, mountain peaks that tower into the clouds, and, of course, vibrant gardens filled with exotic flowers and plants.

Along the Na Pali Coast discover unspoiled, empty beaches you can enjoy all to yourselves as there are no roads here. Hike two miles on the Kalalau Trail to reach one of the best, or take a private boat tour.

Waimea Canyon, a 14 mile long, one mile wide and 3,600 feet deep colorful ravine known as the “Grand Canyon of the Pacific,” is famous for dramatic sunsets, particularly from the Waimea Canyon Lookout. Arrive about an hour before dusk to watch the ever-changing hues of red, orange and green cliffs together.