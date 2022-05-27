Have the Experience of a Lifetime With These Luxury Cruises

While some people may argue that traveling by cruise ship is a luxury in and of itself, there are cruise lines that distinguish themselves as luxury cruises. As soon as you step on board, all your wants and needs are catered to with private butlers, 24-hour room service and opulent staterooms with ocean views.

Gourmet meals and wine connoisseurship mark an unforgettable dining experience, followed by world-class entertainment and cultural enrichment. The service is unrivaled on the top luxury cruises, which is why so many patrons become repeat customers after sailing on one.

Get started on your cruise packing list and prepare to set sail for your dream experience. These are the cream of the crop when it comes to luxury cruises with high-end amenities and experiences of a lifetime.

1. Regent Seven Seas Explorer

Called, “The most luxurious ship ever built,” the Seven Seas Explorer from Regent Seven Seas Cruises completely lives up to its name. Basically a floating, all-inclusive luxury resort, the ship has everything you would expect from a five-star hotel and then some.

All rooms on board the ship are suites with balconies, and most also include king- or queen-sized beds, a welcome bottle of champagne, L’Occitane toiletries, walk-in closets and 24-hour room service. There’s even a top of the ship penthouse with an in-suite spa, solarium and private Steinway piano.

Aside from the beautiful rooms, there are a number of high-class experiences offered on board such as an infinity pool, as well as unlimited, personalized shore excursions. Multiple fine dining options are available for gourmands and an on-board cooking school is offered to all guests.



The Crystal Serenity has some incredible shore excursions that set it apart from other cruise lines.Photo Credit: Crystal Cruises

2. Crystal Serenity

Crystal Serenity was voted best medium-sized cruise by Conde Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Awards in 2016. Its schedule of routes span five continents, stopping at some of the most famous cities in the world.

Shore excursions are uniquely adventurous for a luxury cruise line, offering everything from piranha fishing in the Amazon to voluntourism at a South African orphanage. Seven different dining options can be found on board including a Brazilian steakhouse and Master Chef Nobu’s only at-sea restaurant.

Crystal also offers what they call a six-star, 24-hour butler service to all their penthouse room guests. Guests staying in higher-end rooms like these may even be invited to an exclusive cocktail party in the captain’s quarters if they are lucky.



Golf nets, tennis courts and fencing are all available aboard this ship.Photo Credit: Cunard

3. Cunard Queen Victoria

Recently refit with upgraded staterooms, a sun deck and bar facilities, Cunard’s Queen Victoria consistently ranks as a top choice among luxury cruise lines. All of their rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows and some even have bathrooms with a sea view.

Suite rooms have access to one of three exclusive restaurants on board the ship in addition to complimentary afternoon tea. Amenities include entertainment and dancing beyond just the typical cruise experience with themed balls and masquerades.

Athletic types will love the sports features of the ship as well — enjoying the golf nets, tennis courts and fencing classes.

However, what stands out the most on the Queen Victoria are two luxurious hotlines offered to guests. Pick up the phone and you can reserve a wine for dinner and participate in the ship’s wine program or, if you are more concerned with sleeping rather than drinking, you can also call the pillow hotline to choose from a variety of pillow configurations for your room.