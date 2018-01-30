Everything You Need to Know to Go Glamping

Looking to get away from the daily grind and truly connect with your family and yourself? Camping can be a a great way to escape the distractions and obligations of daily life and enjoy nature and inner peace. However, if we’re honest with ourselves, not all of us are ready to give up our morning cappuccino or our comfortable bed.

Nor do we all get excited about the idea of dealing with some of the difficulties involved with traditional camping (carrying gear to a campsite, cooking over a campfire, sleeping on the ground, etc.). That’s what leads many to seek out a more luxurious camping experience.

Luxury camping is one of the hottest travel trends lately. If you love the idea of getting out in nature and enjoying the great outdoors but aren’t ready to give up the comforts of home, that’s where glamping, or glamorous camping comes in.

What Is Glamping?

Glamping is a popular word for luxury camping, which was made by combining the words “glamour” and “camping.” Glamping combines the excitement of exploring the outdoors with the luxury surroundings of a resort vacation. Basically it means spending time in nature without giving up the creature comforts of home.

In order for an experience to be considered “glamping” you will find a couple of quintessential features present. First, you will have close access to nature or outdoor life to explore. The sites are typically in quiet, private locations with spectacular views and beautiful nature.

Secondly, you will find many of the comforts you would expect to have in a resort hotel such as hot running water, air conditioning and a comfortable bed.

As the trend becomes more popular around the world, more and more companies are catching on which means glampsites are popping up all over the world. Whether you want to stay in a yurt in Mongolia or an eco-friendly pod in Patagonia, a teepee in Portugal or a tree-house in Ohio, you’ll find glampsites of many varieties in tons of exotic (and not so exotic) locations around the world.

Types of Glamping: Where Will You Stay?

Whether you go glamping or traditional camping, you will spend your nights in a tent or tent-like structure. However, a glamping tent typically will be a comfortable temperature with home-like furnishings like a bed, walls and even a kitchen. This is more than a pop-up tent, this is a luxury home with walls made of canvas.

Sometimes they even take the form of tree-houses or other structures. Some types of accommodations you may see include:

Tents

Eco-friendly pods and cubes

Tree-houses

Yurts

Teepees

Campers and trailers

Check Your Expectations

Glamping is amazing but you must go into the experience with the right expectations.

If you can’t handle a stray bug here and there or a bit of dirt, glamping probably isn’t for you. Even though you are in relatively luxurious accommodations, you are still surrounded by nature, so you can expect a bit of dampness, insects and dirt from time to time.

Also, don’t expect glampsites to be in close proximity to fine dining restaurants, entertainment attractions and the like. While there may be some glampsites in areas like this, the idea is to get out into nature and often this means being farther away from cities and towns.

Going into a glamping experience knowing what to expect will help curb any disappointment and can help you decide if it is really for you.

Set Your Budget

While traditional camping is often viewed as a way to save money on your trip, glamping vacations are a lot more expensive and are more comparable to what you would expect to pay for a night in a nice boutique hotel. However, you may save a bit of money on food if you eat at camp versus the fancy restaurants you would be eating at on a more traditional vacation.

Also, exploring nature is often free or cheap unless you are booking a guide or visiting an especially exotic location. Planning the right budget will help your trip be more enjoyable as you won’t be stressed about money.

How to Pack

Even though your digs may be luxurious, you will still be in the outdoors so you will need to pack accordingly. Of course, the weather will play a big factor into your packing list as will the activities you plan to do. You may need to bring sturdy shoes for hiking, rain gear if wet weather is expected, and swimsuits and towels if there is a swimming hole or waterfall nearby.

Where is the Glamping Trend Headed?

Glamping is predicted to continue to soar in popularity over the next few years as people become more and more interested in eco-friendly, contemplative travel. We will see an increasing number of glampsites popping up in beautiful locations around the world.

Also, as glamping grows in popularity, we will see more innovative technology at these glampsites such as better lighting and more connections to the outside world via internet.