An Explosion of Flavors

London is one of the greatest food cities in the world. This mega-metropolis draws chefs from all corners of the globe who showcase their skills in a range of exciting restaurants. There’s an eatery to suit every taste here in London, from classic pub food to fine dining and much more.

With hundreds upon hundreds of restaurants to choose from, how can you decide where to eat when you visit London? Here are a few recommendations for the best restaurants in London that will give you a taste of what the UK capital has to offer.

If You Want Cheap Eats

Bi Bim Bap

Looking to enjoy London’s food scene, but don’t have a huge travel budget? Head to Bi Bim Bap in Soho for tasty and filling Korean food at a very affordable price. You can enjoy a heaping bowl of the restaurant’s namesake dish, featuring rice, spiced vegetables, meat and a fried egg, for only around £8-9 per serving.

Franco Manca

Or, you can head to Franco Manca where a whole pizza can be enjoyed for £5-8. They have several locations including at Tottenham Court Road, Balham, Chiswick and Brixton and their sourdough crust is mindblowing.

If You Want Classic Pubs

What could be more quintessentially British than cozying up in a warm and welcoming pub on a cold and rainy day and tucking into some hearty cuisine while sipping a pint of ale?

Ye Old Cheshire Cheese

Your trip should absolutely include a visit to Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese, which is thought to be one of the oldest pubs in the city. There has been a pub at this location since 1536, although it had to be reconstructed in 1666 after the Great Fire of London.

Famous previous patrons include Mark Twain, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Alfred Tennyson, G.K. Chesterton and Charles Dickens. You can admire the historic interior, huddle up by the fireplace and enjoy classic British pub cuisine such as Bubble & Squeak, Yorkshire puddings with gravy and Steak & Kidney pudding.

The Spaniards Inn

Another classic London pub is The Spaniards Inn, which was mentioned in Dickens’ The Pickwick Papers. They offer a rotating selection of cask ales and if you visit on a Sunday you can enjoy the wonderful flavors of a classic British Sunday Roast.

If You Want High End Dining

London House

Want to treat yourself to a bit of a posh dining experience while in London? Book at table at the prestigious London House. It’s a Gordon Ramsay run restaurant in Battersea and it is one of the very few restaurants in London that has three Michelin stars. It’s not cheap, but the cuisine is superb.

For example, typical menu items might include Scottish venison with seasonal vegetables and blackberry sauce or Native Breed rib eye steak with peppercorn sauce and wild rocket.

Hélène Darroze

Another wonderful high end dining experience in London is Hélène Darroze at The Connaught. This elegant and classy restaurant is home to an incredible wine and champagne menu, so you can pair the finest bubbly with your caviar or salmon.

If You Want Indian Curry House

The UK has adopted curry as a somewhat of a national dish and it has a significant part in British history. The Indian food scene in London is amazing; you’ll find a symphony of spicy, fragrant, exciting flavors.

Amaya

One of the finest curry houses in London is Amaya in Belgravia. It boasts a Michelin star and serves up homemade paneer, exquisite grilled meat, rich and complex curries and clay-baked bread. The dishes are served tapas style, so you can keep grazing, chatting and enjoying the ambiance. Be sure to request a table near the open kitchen so you can watch the chefs at work.

Bayleaf

Bayleaf is another popular favorite. It has been around for 18 years and the service and the quality of food have never wavered. They offer a seasonal menu of Indian-inspired dishes so they can employ only the freshest ingredients. Try the salmon tikka, marinated in ginger, dill and garlic and then grilled in the charcoal clay oven.

If You Want New and Hot

Gilly’s Fry Bar

What are the newest and hottest restaurants that have just opened up in the British capital? As of December 2017 one of the most talked about spots is Gilly’s Fry Bar, a simple and laid back tempura bar and chip shop. Gilly is the master of battering and frying everything, from sausages to shiitake mushrooms.

The delectable deep-fried menu is lip-smacking good and goes down well with the creative highball cocktails that are also served up here.

Parsons

Another very hot new restaurant is Parsons, a chilled out wine bar and seafood restaurant in Covent Garden. It showcases cuisine from coastal regions, including New Zealand, South Africa, Jerez and Sicily. Typical dishes include black rice with squid, octopus and roast potatoes and Inverawe smoked salmon.