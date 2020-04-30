Travel the World With These LGBTQ Friendly Resorts

When looking to have a fun-filled, exciting vacation, the last thing you want is to wonder whether or not you will have to worry about bias or discrimination towards the LGBTQ+ community while you are trying to enjoy time with your partner. Many LGBTQ+ couples seek out LGBTQ friendly resorts to be surrounded by other people in the community and to find a mutual understanding that allows everyone to be their true, authentic selves.

The world is your oyster and there are plenty of places where you can enjoy fun in the sun, a romantic cityscape, or a relaxing mountain retreat with your partner. Here are a few of our favorite best LGBTQ friendly resorts.

Riu Palace Antillas, Aruba

If you are looking for white sands and turquoise waters under the hot, tropical sun, Aruba is the perfect island destination for LGBTQ+ couples.

The Riu Palace Antillas is an all-inclusive, adults-only resort that features five themed restaurants, a casino with a club for dancing the night away, national parks, prehistoric caves, and a Dutch market. The hotel has nearly 500 ocean-facing rooms. Couples can get spa certificates and a bottle of champagne upon arrival as a welcome gift.

Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Hyatt Hotels are part of the International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association and is also one of the best places to work for LGBTQ+ people. The all-inclusive resort is known for being one of the best gay resorts in the world and hosts the annual Vallarta Pride festival every May. The rooms have oceanfront views and all you can eat options, including drinks. There are five bars, six restaurants, five gorgeous infinity pools, and nightly live entertainment.

Grand Palladium White Island Resort and Spa, Ibiza, Spain

Ibiza is known as being one of the gay capitals of the world. It is perfect for vacationers who are looking to party in the Mediterranean. The entire island off the coast of Spain is a giant resort with spas, luxury hotels, and plenty of clubs, fine dining, and shopping. Grand Palladium is directly on the beach next to Ses Salines Nature Preserve. It provides easy access to the avant-garde district of Ibiza and a large shopping mall, water park, and even a children’s center for couples with children.

Disney World Resorts, Orlando, Florida

Disney World is one of the most inclusive places on earth where everyone can be a kid and enjoy fun and excitement in Orlando. Disney World hosts Gay Days every June to celebrate pride month, where there are unique entertainment, rainbow Mickey ears, and other perks for LGBTQ+ couples. Disney has plenty of customizable vacation packages to fit every interest.

Hyatt Residence Club, Aspen, Colorado, U.S.

If you are looking for the best gay ski resorts, check out the Hyatt Residence Club in Aspen, Colorado. The upscale, elegant condos at the hotel are just minutes from the Wheeler Opera House and the Aspen Art Museum is just a bit further down the street. The luxury condos at the resort have fireplaces and balconies, as well as steam showers, washers and dryers, whirlpool tubs, flat-screen TVs, and free WiFi.

Arosa, Switzerland

This mountainous resort is perfect for skiing most of the year, or an outdoor adventure in the summer months. Arosa is just a few hours from the Swiss capital and is known for being one of the best destinations for skiing in Europe. This resort lets the pride flag fly all year round and hosts an Arosa Gay Ski Week annually in January that draws more than 600 LGBTQ+ skiers to the Alps with lots of parties and other ice sports.



Halekulani, Honolulu

No matter your sexual orientation, Hawaii is a tropical vacation that everyone wants to have, but LGBTQ+ travelers are sure to receive a warm welcome at Halekulani. This resort features large, contemporary rooms decked out in various shades of white to promote peace and tranquility with balconies overlooking Diamond Head and the famous Waikiki Beach. Several gay bars are within walking distance and the gay beach at the end of Waikiki is easy to walk to from the resort.

Otahuna Lodge, New Zealand

The stunning Victorian mansion turned gay resort is owned by gay couple Miles and Hall, who purchased the 30-acre property after giving up careers in publishing. They took the estate from disrepair to being one of the poshest landmarks and getaway locations in Christchurch. Couples can enjoy vineyards and wine tours, farm-to-table dinners, manicured and landscaped gardens, as well as the fabulous spa and even a trip to a volcano.

The Atlantic Hotel and Spa, Florida

Head down to sunny Florida to get a taste of the simple, yet posh life in Fort Lauderdale. The laid-back atmosphere gets cranked up a notch or ten on the Fort Lauderdale Beach, which has its gay sections, and the Atlantic Hotel and Spa is just across the street from the main LGBTQ+ strip of beach. Private balconies are overlooking the water at this condo-style resort that features large kitchens, multiple suites, marble bathrooms, and all the high-tech amenities you can imagine. Everyone enjoys the luxury spa treatments and both fantastic, gourmet restaurants.

Club Med Opio En Provence, France

This region of France is known for its olive groves, arts, and culture, including the Cannes Film Festival, and the rolling Mediterranean hills and landscapes. At Club Med Opio, guests can enjoy golf, world-renowned Cirque du Soleil creative space, tennis, access to an entire village with dining, shopping, and more. Make sure to taste the homemade olive oil and take advantage of the activities included in your all-inclusive resort room rates such as archery, football, guided walks, volleyball, and weight training. We love this resort for mature LGBTQ+ travelers and their families.

Which One Will You Choose?

Any of the LGBTQ friendly resorts on our list will be an excellent host for your next vacation, honeymoon, or getaway. Each resort on our list is chosen for their reputation for providing excellent amenities for gay travelers, for their location in gay-friendly cities, or gay-ownership and specific facilities that are specifically for the LGBTQ+ communities. Happy travels!