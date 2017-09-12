Hong Kong is an enormous city. Deciding what to do in Hong Kong is a task in itself. But trying to pick one hotel out of the hundreds scattered across the cityscape can also be a daunting task.

To make it a little easier, here is a quick run-down of some of the best hotels in Hong Kong.

What are you looking for?

Best Budget-Friendly Accommodations

In Hong Kong, budget-friendly hotels are those offering double rooms for $75 or less. This category can be a bit of a mixed bag, with some crawling with cockroaches and others offering simple but clean accommodation.

Get it right by opting for one of these:

Anne Black Guesthouse YWCA

Despite the name, this guesthouse welcomes travelers of all genders. It’s everything you want in budget accommodation — cozy, clean rooms with comfortable beds, for a great price.

It’s located in a residential area but still close enough to Hong Kong’s main attractions to make it a worthwhile spot to stay.

If you aren't picky about looks, the Evergreen makes for a perfectly respectable stay in Hong Kong.Photo Credit: Evergreen Hotel (H.K.)

Evergreen Hotel

The Evergreen Hotel offers quality accommodation at very affordable prices. The rooms aren’t fancy but they are perfectly serviceable for the price range. Plus, breakfast is included in the price so travelers watching their budgets closely can save some money on meals.

It’s also located in a very convenient spot, so you won’t have any trouble accessing Hong Kong’s sights from here.

You won't find a better quality hostel than the Mahjong.Photo Credit: The Mahjong

The Mahjong

If you don’t mind bunking down in dorm rooms, be sure to book a stay in the Mahjong. As far as hostels go, this is one of the best in Hong Kong.

It’s hip, well-equipped, clean, and within walking distance to all of the essential experiences in Hong Kong, so you can save your transport money for street food!