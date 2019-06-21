A Home Base in the Maritimes

The capital of Nova Scotia, Halifax is known for its small-town charms and big city amenities. It has everything from an outstanding dining and nightlife scene — including great brew pubs — to impressive historic architecture and top-notch cultural attractions.

Whatever the reason for your visit, this city offers accommodations for nearly every type of traveler. Whether you want a luxurious view of the harbor, to be right downtown in the heart of it all, to be close to the airport, or to find something budget-friendly, we’ve got an option for you that’s sure to make for the ideal stay.

Here are the top Halifax hotels you should look into.

Best Hotels in Downtown Halifax

Lord Nelson Hotel

Set across from the beautiful Halifax Public Gardens, about a 15-minute walk from the waterfront, the Lord Nelson is a legendary landmark hotel. The city’s most historic, it opened its doors in 1928 and offers the elegance of days gone by along with modern amenities.

Stylish rooms and suites feature luxurious pillow-top beds, Nespresso coffeemakers, a mini-fridge, large flat-screen TVs and high-end bath products. Guests can enjoy dining at The Arms Restaurant, which serves traditional English pub fare and international dishes.

The hotel also hosts a well-equipped 24-hour gym and business center.

The Prince George Hotel

Located in the heart of downtown Halifax, The Prince George Hotel is in an ideal location for enjoying the best the city has to offer. It’s surrounded by countless shopping and dining venues, is just steps away from the Scotiabank Centre and is also within easy walking distance to the Citadel.

Right on site is the award-winning Gio Restaurant, a sophisticated eatery that draws both guests and non-guests with an ever-changing menu featuring high-quality local and international fare.

While the hotel hosts over 200 rooms — all with amenities like a flat-screen TV, mini-fridge and Keurig coffeemaker — it has the feel of a boutique hotel. Guests can also look forward to perks like a pool, hot tub, gym and lovely outdoor patio.

Best Hotels Near Halifax Airport

ALT Hotel Halifax Airport

The ALT Hotel is a great choice when you have an early morning flight or need a comfortable layover stay. Incredibly convenient, it’s directly linked to Halifax Stanfield International Airport via a pedestrian walkway.

You’ll be able to get your workout in with a fully equipped fitness center on site, and there’s an indoor heated plunge pool too. The lobby includes a lounge for sipping drinks and socializing, while the onsite café offers a variety of hot and cold meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Inn on the Lake, an Ascend Collection Hotel

If you’re looking for more than just the average airport stay, the Inn on the Lake is a fabulous boutique hotel situated less than a 10-minute drive from the airport, and offers a free airport shuttle too. It earns high praise for its charming ambiance and picturesque lakeside setting that comes complete with a small beach, as well as its fine dining at Encore and casual eats at Oliver’s Gastropub.

Other amenities include a seasonal outdoor pool, outdoor tennis courts and business center. While there isn’t a gym, guests get free passes to the nearby FitZone Gym. Spacious, air-conditioned rooms all include microwaves and mini-fridges, while some feature a lake view, Jacuzzi, claw-foot soaking tub, electric fireplace and/or private balcony.

Best Hotels with a Harbor View in Halifax

Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel

This beautiful Marriott property offers guests an outstanding location on Halifax Harbour. It’s linked to the Casino Nova Scotia via an indoor skyway and is within close proximity to the shops, restaurants and bars on the waterfront.

Rooms include beds with pillow-top bedding, sleek marble bathrooms, flat-screen TVs and mini-fridges. Some come with a gorgeous view of the harbor. Just a few of the amenities include an indoor pool, hot tub and a spa offering massage, body wraps and more.

When it comes to dining, the harbourstone sea grill & pour house has a menu featuring dishes that highlight the province’s culinary bounty like fresh seafood, meat and produce. Balancing Rock Coffeehouse is on site too for a tasty caffeine fix.

Westin Nova Scotian

The Westin Nova Scotian has a prime waterfront location in the historic Seaport District, making for a relaxing stay that allows guests to take in magnificent views of the harbor (or Cornwallis Park) right from its signature Heavenly Beds.

The onsite salon and spa is the place to go before a night out on the town, with hair stylists, nail design specialists and aestheticians all on staff. Alternatively (or additionally) you can come back and relax after a day of exploring with a massage. There’s also a state-of-the-art fitness center with an indoor pool and whirlpool, a Wii/Xbox lounge and fabulous dining on site at elements on hollis.

Best Cheap Hotels in Halifax

Atlantic Hotel Halifax

Located just over a half-mile from the Citadel, the Atlantic Hotel Halifax offers exceptional value. You’ll even have the option to create a customized stay that includes discounts like a dinner credit at its onsite Seasons by Atlantica restaurant, a hot breakfast buffet for two or a guaranteed late check-out at 3 p.m.

Amenities include an indoor pool, whirlpool, sauna and gym equipment. Families will appreciate that kids 5 and under dine free, and children ages 6 through 12 get special prices on the restaurant’s kid-friendly menu. Rooms are extra-spacious, making it easy to stretch out, and most come with sweeping views of downtown or Halifax Common.

Hampton Inn by Hilton Halifax Downtown

Located at the base of the Citadel just a short walk from the waterfront, the Hampton Inn offers an inviting stay at budget-friendly rates with spacious rooms that include HDTVs and ergonomic desks.

By booking a room on a higher floor, you’ll get a breathtaking view of Citadel Hill or the harbor. Look forward to a complimentary hot breakfast every morning and tea or coffee in the lobby at any time. The hotel includes an indoor pool and a fitness center too.