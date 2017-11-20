Exploring Toronto’s Diverse Streets

Toronto is a lot of fun. It’s one of the most multiculturally diverse cities in the world — over half of Torontonians were born outside of Canada. It is vibrant and alive with interesting cultural events, festivals, shopping, art galleries, museums and a fantastic nightlife.

Want to make the most of your visit to this Canadian metropolis? Here are some of the best things to do in Toronto.

The Royal Ontario Museum

The ROM’s impressive collection contains over 6 million artifacts and specimens, divided between the National History Galleries and the World Culture Galleries. There’s a fascinating wealth of things to see here, from Korean art to dinosaur skeletons to Egyptian mummies and more.

You can even see some cedar crest poles carved by First Nations tribes in British Columbia. There are free museum tours daily where you can learn a little bit more about the history behind these fascinating artifacts.

If you want a thrilling experience, the Edge Walk is for you.Photo Credit: CN Tower

Edge Walk at the CN Tower

If you can face your fear of heights, you can have an unforgettable experience at one of the most iconic buildings in the Toronto skyline — the CN Tower. Can you handle the thrill of walking along the edge of one of the tallest buildings in the world?

You’ll be dressed up in a jumpsuit with a special harness and attached to the side of the building as you hang off, high above the city. You’ll be on the roof of the CN Tower restaurant, which means you will be 1,168 feet above the ground! It’s a thrilling experience you’ll never forget.

Spend an afternoon wandering the vendors of the North and South Market.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike in London

The St. Lawrence Market

The St. Lawrence Market has been around for 208 years and many of the 120 vendors and artisans belong to families that have been selling and shopping here for several generations. There’s the South Market, where you can find fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, fish and baked goods.

The North Market is where Ontario farmers bring fresh produce and antique dealers sell their treasures. There’s also a gallery that hosts local art exhibitions on the second floor.