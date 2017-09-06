Make Time for a Mini Vacation

Girls weekend getaways are the perfect way to relax and unwind from the stresses of everyday life with some of your favorite people. Even if you struggle to round up your girlfriends for a weekly or monthly meetup, at the prospect of a mini-vacay, everyone will miraculously have an opening in their schedules at the same time.

Visions of poolside pampering and late night laughter sessions will fill your heads as you brainstorm destination ideas together. Organizing a trip for a group is made easy when your common goal is to simply get away for a good time with your friends.

Short weekend getaways ensure less of a hassle if you stick to a US destination; and why shouldn’t you? There are plenty of amazing vacation spots right under your noses.

We’ve rounded up some of the top girls weekend getaways that are guaranteed to please. Whether you’re looking to indulge with wine and spa treatments, lounge by the pool, party all night, or just explore a new city and see where it takes you, you’ll make plenty of memories by the end of your trip.

Miami Beach

Reminiscent of a Mediterranean beach town, the central part of Miami Beach lies in the famous South Beach neighborhood where tiny streets and outdoor eateries are the norm. For a quintessential Miami experience, renting Vespas are a must.

Your girl gang can zip along Collins Ave and Ocean Dr. admiring the beach on one side and countless art deco hotels, steamy nightclubs, and bikini-friendly restaurants on the other.

South Beach has been the go-to hot spot among party-goers and celebrities for decades. At night, party at Mangos for Latin music and dancing, or head over to Story where the hottest DJs and musical acts keep the party going all night long.

In the mornings, you can enjoy one of the many hotel beach clubs and lounge by the pool for brunch, or take a stroll along the Lincoln Road pedestrian mall for some much needed retail therapy with your girls.

Spend the weekend being pampered and lounging poolside in Palm Springs.Photo Credit: Getty Images / constantgardener

Palm Springs

If you’re looking for a more relaxed resort vibe that’s less about partying and more about pampering, you’ll find the perfect girls getaway in Palm Springs. Lounging poolside with a cold drink in hand is a way of life here so rest assured that no matter where you stay, there’s a pool nearby.

Chic, mid-century hotels are everywhere — the largest concentration in the US as a matter of fact — which gives the city a permanent retro aesthetic. You can marvel at the architecture and former celebrity homes on one of the many guided tours or search for vintage and antique treasures off Palm Canyon Dr.

No visit to Palm Springs would be complete without a trip on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway either — the largest rotating tramway in the world. At the top you can can indulge in cocktails and fine dining with one of the most spectacular views of the Coachella Valley around.

Peruse the charming streets of Charleston and soak up as much of the southern vibe as you can.Photo Credit: Getty Images / SeanPavonePhoto

Charleston

Charleston, SC has an enchanting array of architecture and historic landmarks, which you can view via a horse-drawn carriage sightseeing tour. For 30 blocks, you’ll get pulled around town enjoying views of beautiful churches, colonial-era houses, and incredible Southern-style mansions.

Many of these mansions have been converted into hotels and inns, like the Wentworth Mansion, which houses a gorgeous stable turned rustic spa where you can enjoy full service treatments.

Just outside the city, you can visit Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, or Middleton Place Gardens, former plantations with some of the oldest and most spectacular gardens in the US. Both host guided and self-guided tours of the properties where you can also kayak, ride horses and explore by foot.

A coastal city, Charleston also has ferry and schooner tours of the harbor, which are best enjoyed in combination with Fleet Landing, the only restaurant on the actual harbor.