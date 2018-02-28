From Relaxing to Wild

A girls’ getaway is a great way to reconnect with friends and invest in those relationships we all hold so dear. I try to get away at least once a year with a dear friend or two and spend the time bonding, dining, shopping and exploring in a way that only us girls truly know how.

Although you can have fun no matter where you are as long as you’re with friends, these girls’ trip ideas will ensure you have even more fun than usual!

Exploring Halong Bay, Vietnam by Cruise Boat

If I had to choose one girlfriends’ getaway that was most memorable, it would be a recent long weekend I spent cruising Halong Bay with my best gal pal. The trip was everything we could have dreamed it would be. From enjoying Vietnamese street food all over Hanoi to launching off on an overnight cruise through the mystical and beautiful Halong Bay, everything was perfect.

Cruising the bay is the perfect way to relax, enjoy the scenery and have a bit of adventure. Our cruise included a shore excursion where we were able to kayak through the islands without a boat in sight. It was an awe-inspiring and memorable experience.

Milan is the perfect shopping destination.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fashionistas Hit the Town in Milan

If you and your girlfriends are all about what is hot in the fashion world, there’s no better place in the world for your girls’ vacation than Milan. To top it off, you will be able to enjoy the city’s rich cultural and historical heritage, delicious cuisine, fantastic wine bars and picture-perfect canals.

For shopping, head straight to the Quadrilatero d’Oro, or “Golden Rectangle,” just near the Duomo. The prices may be out of reach for most of us, but the experience of strolling the quaint streets of Milan and window shopping for exclusive high-end brands is a feast for the eyes, and good for the fashionista in all of us.

Better yet, if you visit during Milan’s Fashion Week you might just get a chance to rub shoulders with the well-heeled and best dressed fashion icons in the world.

You'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to picking a spa retreat in Scottsdale, Arizona.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kick Back and Relax with a Spa Weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona

What better place to tuck away with your girlfriends for a weekend or longer than a relaxing spa resort? There are hotels with great spas in virtually every destination these days, but Scottsdale, Arizona is the veritable mecca of spa resorts, with more spas per person than any other location in the United States.

The Spa at Camelback Inn and the Sanctuary Spa and Resort are a couple of our favorites, but one thing’s for sure, you will certainly have plenty of great spas to choose from.