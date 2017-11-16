The Best Gadgets and Accessories

What do you get someone whose life is built around collecting experiences and not things? The most obvious thing to get an avid traveler is a trip to somewhere! Unfortunately, that’s not easy to wrap up and put under a Christmas tree, nor afford. Luckily there are some pretty fun gadgets out there that make great gifts for travelers.

They might prefer memories to objects, but that doesn’t mean they won’t appreciate having these cool items to make the most out of their travels with!

Scratch-Off World Map

What avid traveler doesn’t love maps? This Scratch-Off World Map makes the perfect gift to buy if you’re limited on spending money but want to show how well you know, and care for, the recipient.

They can decorate their home while showing off all of those places they’ve traveled to. The best part of the map is that they can customize it personally to display their own unique travel story, and not only includes countries, but cities too.

The map is printed on high quality silk art paper and has a gloss coating. It works just like a scratch card: they’ll remove the “gold scratch” to reveal the map underneath.

This scarf-like pillow has a hidden support structure that allows you to sleep anywhere.Photo Credit: Amazon

The Trtl Pillow

There are few things better than being able to doze off just after takeoff, and waking up just as the flight crew announces that the plane is making its descent. The problem is comfort. If you can’t get comfortable, you can’t sleep.

The good news is that the Trtl Pillow resolves this issue. Built more like a scarf, it can even be used in the middle seat as it contains a hidden support structure that will cradle your head, helping your favorite traveler get that all-important shut eye so they can enjoy the destination without being so weary.

Devacurl Anti-Frizz Devatowel

A great gift for the budget conscious with a beauty conscious friend, the Devacurl Anti-Frizz Devatowel is unlike terrycloth towels that can lead to frizzy hair. Its smooth microfiber texture helps to dry curls and enhance their shape without the frizz.

Easy to stow, it’s ideal for your traveling female friends and family who are out on the road a lot and want that smooth look.