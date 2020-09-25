Top Scandinavian Tours for LGBTQ+ Travelers

Scandinavia is on the travel bucket list for everyone in the LGBTQ+ community. Not only are Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark all known for their progressive and inclusive legislation and culture; there are amazing festivals, remote forests, trendy cities, and world-class food and entertainment everywhere you venture. There are many amazing gay tours Scandinavia has to offer, including all gay tours, cruises, resorts and destinations, but no matter what you choose to do in Scandinavia, it is the trip of a lifetime.

When you book amazing gay tours Scandinavia offers, you are booking a tour where each destination on the itinerary has been chosen with the LGBTQ+ community in mind. Most tours will be for all gay men or all lesbian women, but there are many tours offered to anyone identifying with the LGBTQ+ community, without specifying a gender identity or sexuality.

Top Gay Tours Scandinavia

Here are a few of the gay tours Scandinavia has that are top-notch and highly recommended.

Scandinavia Gay Grand Tour

This tour is offered by Happy Gay Travel and many other gay travel sites. The tour features an eight-night tour through Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo and Copenhagen—the four top gay cities in Scandinavia and all capitals of their countries. The reason this tour is so amazing is because you get to enjoy a partially guided tour experience that even includes cruises, while having plenty of time to venture off on your own, or with a group. Participants in this tour can enjoy sites such as Vasa Museum, Drottningholm Castle, dinner cruises and stays at the top gay hotels in Scandinavia.

Northern Norway and the Northern Lights

When you do not have more than a week to travel, the Northern Norway and Northern Lights tour offered by Out of Office is perfect for the gay outdoor adventurers. The five-night experience takes you to an ice hotel by snow mobile, a visit to the Arctic Cathedral, Polar Museum and the Mack Brewery. If you have ever wanted to try crab fishing, you will get to on this tour that flies you into the remote parts of northern Norway.

Luxury Scandinavia

Who doesn’t want to live in the lap of luxury while they are on vacation? This 10 plus days tour has the finest restaurants, most glamorous hotels and allows you to venture through the chic urban areas of Scandinavia. Do you love Shakespeare? This tour will take you to Elsinore which inspired the setting and story of Hamlet. You will also get to tour world-renowned museums, Gothic cathedrals, Stockholm City Hall, cruise down the canals and stroll through lush gardens.

What to Do While Vacationing in Scandinavia

There is no shortage of activities to plan when you want to take your own gay tour of Scandinavia. Some of the most exciting times to visit are when the Pride festivals are happening. The Stockholm Gay Pride event is the last weekend in July annually and draws upwards of 60,000 LGBTQ+ travelers and allies from all over the world.

You should also consider taking a sled-dog tour, visiting one of the premier hotels and spas, biking through Copenhagen, touring a farm in Finland, or visit Malarpaviljongen—a famous gay restaurant that only employs LGBTQ+ refugees who are awaiting residency confirmation. The Abba Museum is another great attraction for disco fans of all ages and a cabaret dinner show is right across the street at Mamma Mia! The Party. Make sure to take the opportunity to visit some of the beautiful, natural surroundings of Scandinavia by hiking in the fjords or taking an aerial tour.

Scandinavian Night Life

The Scandinavian nightlife is especially appealing to gay travelers with many of the hippest and trendiest establishments being gay bars and clubs. Some of the top clubs to visit:

Klubb Hangel

CLEAN Group

Patricia

Club Backdoor

Side Track

The Secret Garden

Bitter Pills

Chokladkoppen

SLM Stockholm (a gay cruise and fetish club)

Gretas

Bee Kok Och Bar

Wish You Were Queer

Club Queer

Historical Hot Spots

If you are a true jet setter who wants to see the absolute best of what Scandinavia has to offer, there are many historic sites and landmarks that are must-see destinations for all travelers:

Tivoli Gardens

Geirangerfjord

The Little Mermaid landmark and sculpture

Nyhavn Canal

Pulpit Rock

Vasa Museum

Skansen Open Air Museum and Zoo

The Royal Palace

Trolltunga

Bryggen Warf

Flamsbana Waterfall

Amalienborg The Queens Winter Residence

North Cape

Kronborg castle

Rosenborg Castle

The Vigeland Park

Atlantic Ocean Road

Arkershus Fortress

LEGOLAND Billund Resort

Nobel Museum

Oslo Opera House

ICEHOTEL

Egeskov Castle

Seven Sisters Waterfall

Karl Johans Gate

National Museum of Denmark

Turning Torso

Munch Museum

Viking Ship Museum

How Long to Spend on a Gay Tour Scandinavia?

Because Scandinavia is vast and includes five countries (Finland, Demark, Norway, Sweden and Finland) five days often feels too short but should be a minimum for a full-scale gay tour of the entire region. Many travelers prefer to take 10 to 14-day tours so they can relax and spend more leisure time in each country. However, if you are visiting just northern Scandinavia in search of wilderness adventure and the Northern Lights, a three-day trip with two days set for travel can be the perfect getaway.

No matter what you end up doing or how long you end up staying in Scandinavia, LGBTQ+ travelers are guaranteed to feel safe and celebrated. Scandinavia has been ranked as one of the most progressive regions of the world for decades and leads the world in LGBTQ+ rights.