A Guide to Chicago’s Best

I have a slightly shameful admission to make, Travel-Wise readers. Though the world is a wide and wonderful place, if I could pick anywhere to visit right now, I’d probably settle on Chicago. I know it’s not the world’s most exotic destination, but it captured my heart some two decades ago.

“Why?” you may ask. Well, the Windy City has just so much to offer. Gorgeous architecture. World-class cultural offerings. The wonders of Lake Michigan. Great gastronomy, including what I would consider the world’s best pizza.

Unfortunately, as is true of pretty much any great metropolis, a visit to Chicago can get expensive fast. But you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy this jewel of the American Midwest. Read on to discover some of the best free things to do in Chicago.

Visit Navy Pier

The first item on our list is so familiar to both visitors and Chicagoites that it almost doesn’t deserve inclusion. After all, everyone knows about Navy Pier, right?

Perhaps, but it’s still worth including for no other reason than it has some great free things to do in Chicago with kids. The Pier’s skyline-defining Ferris wheel is only one of its offerings (and, sadly, it isn’t free). Indeed, many of the Pier’s attractions charge admission fees — but not all.

Free things you can enjoy on Navy Pier include self-guided walking tours or enjoying evening firework shows. You’ll find plenty of public art, too. Local fitness clubs and yoga studios have offered complimentary classes on the Pier. And there’s nothing quite like cracking open a cold one at the Miller Light Beer Garden while listening to free live music. Even the WiFi in the food court is free!

The Pier also offers easy access to…

Adler Planetarium is one of the many museums in the city that participates in free museum days. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Free Museum Days

Chicago contains world-class museums, planetariums and aquariums, but many don’t realize that they can access them free of charge. The vast majority of museums participate in free museum days, a program that allows in-state residents and children to access the city’s cultural treasures gratis.

For example, the Art Institute of Chicago lets residents in free for three hours every Thursday evening. Chicago-area teens up to the age of 18 can always get in free, as can any children under 14. Finally, the Art Institute maintains free areas such as the North and South Gardens and the Ryan Education Center that the public can always enjoy.

Check out the official schedule for more info on how to get into Adler Planetarium, Museum of Science and Industry, Shedd Aquarium, Chicago Children’s Museum at Navy Pier, and more free of charge. Additionally, places such as Lincoln Park Zoo, Chicago Cultural Center and the City Gallery at the Historic Water Tower are always free.

Take a free guided walking tour of the city and take in the architectural marvels.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Take a Walking Architecture Tour

The Windy City has a wealth of buildings, and numerous companies have made a mint offering Chicago architecture cruises. However, those can prove pricey, particularly if you’re visiting with a large group. You’ll find some outfits, though, that are willing to give you a tour of Chicago’s soaring skyscrapers and quirky neighborhoods free of charge.

The city’s tourism arm offers something called the Chicago Greeter program. If you sign up at ChicagoGreeter.com at least 10 business days prior to when you plan to take your tour, the city will pair you with a tour guide who’ll provide penetrating insights into the areas of your choice. What’s more, they offer these tours in 10 different languages.

Additionally, Free Tours By Foot provides walking tours where you can pay your guide whatever you want. If you’re looking for free things do to in Chicago at night, know that they also offer evening tours, including ghost tours. And since you’ve already got your shoes laced up…