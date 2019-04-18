Make the Most of Your Summer Vacation

With warm weather stoking your wanderlust and free time abounding, summer is the perfect time to take a family vacation. But you don’t want to take just any vacation — you want this to be the ultimate trip, which you’ll recall with pleasure for years to come.

We’ll take you through some of the best family summer vacation ideas. These destinations offer a bit of everything and appeal to a wide range of ages so mom and dad don’t have to sacrifice their enjoyment for the kids to have a great time.

You’ll come away from the trip feeling closer as a family and more worldly as individuals. So which of these places will your traipse off to this summer?

Interlaken, Switzerland

Switzerland is stunning year-round, but is especially pleasant in the summer for family travelers. The weather is mild but the snow-capped mountains make for exciting day trips.

Interlaken is a picturesque town in a valley between two lakes in Switzerland’s Bernese Oberland region. From here, you can easily access the Jungfrau region (Latterbrunnen remains a favorite), as well as many other parts of Switzerland via the country’s highly efficient and fast train system.

The town is walkable, mostly stroller-friendly, and offers tons of activities for the adventurous and active types, as well as the more laid-back travelers who just wish to relax and enjoy the unparalleled scenery.

With numerous water parks and other attractions, a trip to the Wisconsin Dells is sure to be a hit with everyone in the family.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wisconsin Dells

This list of summer family vacations would certainly be missing something if we left off the “Water Park Capital of the World.” While some of the attractions can tend toward kitschy, there are countless things to do in the Dells for family travelers.

The water parks are some of the best around and both indoor and outdoor options abound. You and your kids will enjoy spending your days enjoying the world-class water slides, rides, wave pools and lazy rivers, but that’s not all the Dells have to offer.

There’s also a big upside down White House, the delightful Country Bumpkin Farm, mini golfing, duck boat tours, and a charming river-walk that is the perfect place to stroll in the evenings and enjoy some window shopping.

Hawaii's warm, shallow and calm water is perfect for a family beach vacation.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii is a bucket list topper for many and makes for one of the best summer family vacations. Adults and kids of all ages will enjoy paddling around the warm, shallow and mostly calm water. These qualities also make it a great place to try your hand at surfing for the first time.

While you’re there, make sure to bring a bit of history education into your trip by visiting the Pearl Harbor sites such as the USS Arizona Memorial.

For Disney-loving kids, booking a couple of nights at the Aulani Resort will make for an especially memorable stay. As a bonus for mom and dad, the resort is one of the classier and more grown-up Disney resorts with just the right amount of Disney thrown in.