Build Sand Castles and Make Memories

Ah, the beach! The allure of sun-burnished stretches of golden sand is hard to deny, especially for active families with younger children.

Wondering where you can find the best beach vacations for families all around the globe? Read on to see six of our top suggestions.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

South Florida may conjure up memories of booze-soaked spring breaks, but the Venice of America has largely moved on its partying past. Whether browsing the quaint shops lining the shore in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, enjoying the people-packed expanse of Fort Lauderdale beach, or shelling in Dania Beach, the city positively teems with opportunities for family fun.

After you get your fill of sand and sun, visit the Museum of Discovery and Science or stroll the beautiful boutiques and high-end restaurants lining Las Olas Boulevard. Particularly adventurous clans may enjoy stopping by the Swap Shop, the world’s largest daily flea market.

If you’re looking for a slightly quieter set of beaches, opt for Tampa instead. There are an endless number of things to do in Tampa that will make for a more laid-back family vacation.

Chesterman Beach in Tofino makes for great surfing or even just taking long walks and looking for treasures washed up by the sea.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Carrie Cole Photography

Vancouver Island

Though Vancouver Island typically draws couples looking for a little romantic rest and relaxation, it can also serve as great getaway for parents and kids. Peer at sea lions and starfish anywhere along the 15 miles of unbroken shore that comprise Radar Beach, Long Beach, Combers Beach and Wickaninnish Beach.

While not exactly an ideal environment for tanning, Vancouver Island still draws plenty of surfers, sea kayakers and windsurfers. Trails throughout Pacific Rim National Park let hikers of every experience level stretch their legs, and the capital city of Victoria contains museums, restaurants, shops and historical sites aplenty.

Don’t miss the Victoria Bug Zoo!

Stingray City on Grand Cayman is a shallow area where visitors can swim with and touch the stingrays in the water. Photo Credit: Getty Images / JodiJacobson

Grand Cayman

Like most Caribbean islands, Grand Cayman can slot you in to the all-inclusive experience with little muss or fuss. However, families longing for a vacation experience that’s a little more personally tailored will have an easy time stitching together their own tropical escapes.

After your crew gets its fill of sunbathing or snorkeling along Seven Mile Beach, head over to the Cayman Turtle Farm or Dolphin Discovery Park in at West Bay. Then delve into the watery depths on a submarine ride courtesy of Atlantis Submarines International.

Ready for a break from the ocean? Enjoy a horseback ride, take a gander at the vegetation in Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, and zip along the go-cart tracks at Cayman Karting.