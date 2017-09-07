Take in the Fall Ambiance

The air is crisp, fresh and cool on your face in the morning and warm and inviting come afternoon. Leaves have changed from an ardent green to bright red, orange and yellow, spiraling down from trees to be crunched underfoot.

It’s the season of warm drinks, sweet treats and cozy scarves. While some of the best fall vacation destinations are those where fall colors abound, sometimes it all comes down to the seasonal activities.

What better way to enjoy the best that fall has to offer than by going to a fall festival?

This season brings some of the best festivals in the United States, and among this list you’re sure to find at least one event that’s just right for you.

Harvest on the Harbor Festival, Portland, Maine

In recent years, Portland has become a popular foodie destination, offering a lot more than lobster rolls and New England clam chowder. Today, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in the northeast serving up perfectly prepared local harvest seafood and more.

The Harvest on the Harbor Festival, hosted October 16-22, 2017, brings these artisans together and throws them into competitions like “Best Farm-to-Table Restaurant.” It features local foods, tastings, breweries, distilleries and wineries along with live music.

Enjoy live music, harvest demonstrations, pony rides and more!Photo Credit: Cranberry Harvest Celebration

Cranberry Harvest Celebration, Plymouth, Massachusetts

The Cranberry Harvest Celebration is hosted in Plymouth, the very same site of the colony founded by the pilgrims in 1620. 2017’s event takes place over the weekend of October 7 and 8, and features all sorts of cranberry-related activities, including harvest demonstrations, live music, pony rides, animal shows, arts and crafts, and even paddle boat rides on Tihonet Pond.

There are multiple food vendors too, many of which offer traditional New England fare.

A wide array of German beers are the feature of the event.Photo Credit: Columbus Oktoberfest

Columbus Oktoberfest, Columbus, Ohio

The Columbus Oktoberfest offers a great way to kick off fall, taking place September 22-24, 2017 at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

While “bier” is the highlight, with a wide array of German brews along with domestics, there are all sorts of German food favorites too, including beer brats, German potato salad, schnitzel, frankfurters and sauerkraut.

Dozens of crafts people sell their wares, there are stages for live music and dance floors for doing the polka too.