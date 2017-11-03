×
Kids on an amusement ride.
Enough rides and shows to keep your kids entertained all day!
Photo Credit: Jardin D'Acclimitation

8 Must-Visit Places to Take Your Kids on a European Vacation

Melanie Grosjean
Melanie Grosjean
  November 3, 2017

Learning Opportunities Abound

Europe is mesmerizing. With centuries of interesting history, exciting cultural attractions, theme parks and gorgeous scenery, there’s something for travelers of all interests and ages. There are historical sites and museums at every turn, so most destinations double as educational trips as well!

However, narrowing down the list is no easy task. While you might know exactly how you’d want to spend a holiday in Europe, what will your kids get the most out of? What places are best for building lasting family memories? To help, here’s a list of the best places to spend European family vacations.

Jardin d’Acclimitation, Paris

This long-running theme park was opened in 1860 and has been offering a fun experience for locals and residents ever since. The park has cultural programming, landscaped areas and theme park rides. Your kids will delight in the pony and boat rides, the puppet shows and the miniature railroad, and you will be charmed by the nostalgia of it all.

Sloped building jutting out into water with bridge leading to it.The museum offers plenty of hands-on experiences for both adults and kids to enjoy.Photo Credit: Getty Images / castenoid

Science Center NEMO, Amsterdam

The Science Center NEMO is one of the most popular museums in the Netherlands and it’s easy to see why. The museum offers hands-on science experiences that kids and adults both enjoy. During your visit you can learn about the structure of DNA chains, water cycles and how buildings are constructed.

Your kids will love the giant lab where they can perform science experiments. It’s so fun that they won’t even know they are learning.

Edinburgh Castle on a rocky hillside with statue down below.Check out the National War Museum located in the castle for an interesting lesson in Scottish history.Photo Credit: Getty Images / georgeclerk

Edinburgh Castle

Your little princes and princesses will really feel like part of the royal family with a visit to one of Europe’s most popular castles. Edinburgh Castle in Scotland dominates the city skyline from its perch on Castle Rock. Make sure to stick around until 1:00 p.m. to hear the firing of the famous Mons Meg cannon from medieval times — just be sure to cover your ears!

For a deeper look at the war-torn history of Scotland, check out the National War Museum which is located in the castle. It’s one of three museums located on site. A full schedule of interesting events happen at the Castle each year as well, including the world-renowned Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

