Re-Live Your Adventures Again and Again

Whether you are taking the slow boat down the Amazon, going on a wine tour in Italy or riding your motorbike through Vietnam, you’re going to want to record the memories of your travels in some way. When you return home you can look back through each moment on the road and remember details such as sights, sounds, smells and tastes that would have otherwise faded away.

Your documented travels will be a way for you to re-live the adventure again and again.

There is really no right or wrong way to document your travels; it all depends on your personal preference. Here are five ideas for different ways of recording your experiences.

Journaling

Many travelers write in a journal about their experiences, so why not give this a try? A small notebook and a pen can be easily carried anywhere, so you can write no matter where you are, whether on a bus, in a café or waiting in an airport.

Your journal could be a day by day account of what you see and do, or a more personal and introspective reflection into what you have learned on the journey – or even a mix of both. It’s up to you whether you want to let others read your journal, or keep it as a private record just for yourself.

Instagram is a primarily visual social network that focuses on photos, and it’s a great way to document your travels.Photo Credit: iStockPhoto / shevtsovy

Instagram

Do you like to snap photos of your travels? Sign up for an Instagram account and start uploading them.

Instagram is a primarily visual social network that focuses on photos, and it’s a great way to document your travels. As you add photos, you’ll create a grid-like photo scrapbook of everything you have seen and done.

Plus, you can follow some of the best travel Instagram accounts out there and view their photos, checking out beautiful snapshots from around the world. You might even get inspiration for your next trip from someone else’s photos!

It’s free to sign up for an account.

Most smart phones these days allow you to take good quality video, or you could bring along a camera for the purpose.Photo Credit: iStockPhoto / MichaelWarrenPix

Video

Another great way to capture your travel adventures is on video. Most smart phones these days allow you to take good quality video, or you could bring along a camera for the purpose.

There are plenty of free video editing apps and software programs to choose from, so you can put together the footage in a final product.

Making a video is great if you are going on an active travel adventure, such as boating, canoeing, hiking or other sports. You can really capture some of the most thrilling moments better than with still images.

Plus, you can upload your videos to YouTube when you are done, and you might even start to get some traffic and followers if people are interested in your adventures.