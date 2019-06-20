Your Guide to Disney Parks Around the World

While the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Disney parks might be Florida or California, there are actually a total of 12 Disney parks around the world, spread across six different resort properties. There are six Disneylands around the world and four of these have additional parks on the properties as well. Disney Parks are a top pick for family vacation destinations wherever you find them. Read on for all the details of what to expect at each park.

Disneyland Resort

Home to two theme parks, Disneyland and California Adventure, Disneyland Resort was the first of the Disney parks to open. Expect to find different themed lands such as Main Street, USA, New Orleans Square, Fronteirland, Adventureland, Fantasyland, Mickey’s Toontown, Critter Country and Tomorrowland.

Over at the newer California Adventure park, thrill-seekers will find their fill of huge roller coasters, such as the well-known Space Mountain Ride.

Disneyland Resort has three hotels: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, The Disneyland Hotel, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. Booking a room at the resort gives you benefits like Extra Magic Hour, early admission, and special discounts and souvenirs.

Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida is home to four different parks: Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot, and Animal Kingdom. The park is built on atop a series of underground tunnels that are used by the characters to move around the park. The park is also home to two different water parks and features a wide variety of resorts, beaches, and golf courses.

Many of the park’s main rides and features are similar to the original Disneyland, but it has some of its own original features such as the famous Cinderella’s Castle.

Walt Disney World Resort is the largest vacation resort in the world with 21 resort hotels on site, and numerous shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreational activities spread across its more than 27,000 acres. Numerous vacation packages are available with something for everyone.

Tokyo Disneyland Resort

Tokyo Disneyland was the first park to open outside of the United States. The park opened in 1983 and features many of the same themed lands that you’ll find in the US parks.

The resort property is also home to Tokyo DisneySea which takes on a nautical theme and features seven themed areas, aptly called ‘ports.’ Some of the most popular attractions at DisneySea include the Mermaid Lagoon Theater, Tower of Terror, and an exciting Michael Jackson music show.

Many people visit the park in one day. However, you can extend your Tokyo Disneyland vacation by booking a 1–2 night vacation package with a stay at the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel.

Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris was originally known as Euro Disney Resort and consists of two theme parks: Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park. While the park has many of the same names for their themed lands, there are a few changes to the rides you’ll find. Some of the park’s most popular attractions and rides are: It’s a Small World, Tower of Terror, Thunder Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Space Mountain: Mission 2.

You can book a Disneyland Paris Package to combine accommodation, park tickets, extra time in the parks, and other bonuses. You can also add a meal plan which includes Disney Character dining for an even more magical experience.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

The themed lands in the Hong Kong park include: Main Street, USA, Fantasyland, Adventureland, Mystic Point, Grizzly Gulch, Tomorrowland, and Toy Story Land. The park is on the small side but features some great attractions such as Mystic Manor and Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars.

While you can see much of the park in a one-day visit, we’d recommend indulging in a 2–night, all inclusive package for the full experience. The package includes accommodation at a Disney hotel, park tickets, dining, and much more for parties of 2–4 people.

Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disney Resort, located in the Pudong area of Shanghai, is the newest of the Disney Parks. The park has some things in common with the traditional Disney castle parks, but there are some sharp deviations from that formula as well.

Some of the highlights include Treasure Cove with its amazing Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, as well as Peter Pan’s Flight and Camp Discovery.

There are two resort hotels at Shanghai Disneyland: Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel. Booking a room at one of the two properties gives you priority access to the park and other perks as well. Plus, you’ll get more of that magical Disney experience you came here for.