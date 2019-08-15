From Embossed Leather to GPS Technology

If you’re a frequent traveler you’ve probably spent a considerable portion of your life staring at conveyor belts loaded up with suitcases, trying to pick out your bag from many other similar suitcases.

Why not make it easier with a custom luggage tag? This travel accessory is designed to help you set your baggage apart from the masses. There are plenty of different types of luggage tags available — so why have boring luggage?

Let’s look into luggage tags, the advantages and what types are available.

Advantages of Custom Luggage Tugs

These are some of the perks of using custom luggage tags:

It helps you spot your suitcase as soon as it emerges on the luggage carousel.

It reduces the risk of anyone accidentally confusing your suitcase with theirs.

A fashionable luggage tag can add a lot of style to your bag.

Luggage tags with special features can track your bag’s location on your phone and much more.

What Types and Styles Are Available?

There are many options for custom luggage tags available. If you’re looking for something a bit more luxurious, you can use a brass luggage tag. There are also leather ones available, which can be inscribed with your information, a quote or an image. Silicone is a great option too — it’s really durable and flexible and comes in beautiful colors.

If it’s been a while since the last time you looked at luggage tags, you can expect to see plenty of new and exciting features available. For example, many stores offer electronic tags and some feature bar codes that allow airport workers to scan the tags and see your itinerary. There are even luggage tags with a GPS chip that will allow you to track the location of your luggage on your phone in real time.

Ideally, when looking for a luggage tag you’ll want to seek out something easy to see, easy to read and robust (as your luggage won’t always be treated gently). Materials such as plastic, leather or metal will last longer than paper or cardboard.

Where Can You Order Them From?

Luggage tags are available in lots of different locations. You’ll find a small selection at your local Target or Walmart, as well as a bigger selection at specialty travel shops.

You can also order luggage tags online! There is a great selection available on Amazon. Here are some great options from Amazon:

Plus, you can find unique handmade or custom ones on Etsy, such as these leather ones.

Many luggage tags will have a small card inside them where you can write your contact information with a pen. Or, if you’re ordering custom luggage tags, you can often have them engraved or inscribed with your name and contact information.

How Much Do They Cost?

The cost of luggage tags depends on the material and the quality. You can buy a pack of six to eight cheap plastic luggage tags for only around $6 to $10 USD. These won’t last for years, but they will be perfectly fine for a few trips.

If you are looking to invest a little bit more, silicone luggage tags are available for around $8 to $9 USD per tag. Personalized leather bag tags with inscriptions on them cost a bit more — at least $20 to $30 USD.

(Of course, if you want to spend even more you can buy luxurious designer luggage tags for $50 and up.)

If you are looking for a much cheaper version, you can make your own luggage identifier. Buy some thick, brightly colored grosgrain ribbons from a craft shop and tie one around the handle of your luggage. Or, you could attach a key chain or any other small bauble to your luggage. (However, just be careful not to attach something that dangles too much. You don’t want your bag to get caught on anything while it is being transported.)

Why Not Tag Your Luggage?

Investing in a quality luggage tag means you’ll always be able to identify your bag in a world of duplicates (and that it will be more likely to come back to you if it goes astray).