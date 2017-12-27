Cruising Through Paradise

Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Hawaii — experience the beauty of the four major Hawaiian islands aboard a cruise departing from Vancouver, Los Angeles, San Diego or from within the islands themselves.

Cruises are an ideal option for traveling to island destinations, allowing you to take in their natural splendor from land and sea. All of the biggest cruise lines offer itineraries to Hawaii, ranging from one to two weeks depending on their point of origin.

Breathtaking vistas of waterfalls and volcanoes await you during tailored shore excursions and day trips. Or, if your sense of adventure extends into the culinary sphere, enjoy a taste of Hawaii during a market tour or local tasting experience. Whatever your outdoor or cultural interests, these six Hawaii cruises offer a plethora of options for the best experience possible.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America 7-Day Hawaii, Round-Trip Honolulu

If you’re looking for the best of the best in Hawaiian cruises, look no further than Norwegian Cruise Line’s 7-day Hawaiian Islands cruise. Departing from Honolulu year round, this cruise is one of the only week long Hawaiian cruises that visits four different islands — Oahu, Maui, Hawaii and Kauai — with overnight stays at two of the destinations.

Shore excursion options will have you exploring volcanoes, taking plantation tours and even discovering a whole underwater world aboard a submarine. Pride of America also has 19 different dining options (the most of any Hawaiian cruise line), Hollywood and Vegas style entertainment, an on-board spa and plenty of poolside lounging when the mood hits.

Shore excursions include snorkeling, dolphin watching and visiting the only seahorse farm in the US.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Bicho_raro

Royal Caribbean’s Radiance of the Seas Hawaii Cruises

Royal Caribbean offers Hawaiian cruises either starting or ending in Vancouver, British Columbia. Both 10 and 12 day cruises are available, depending on whether you want to have extra time in both Kauai and Maui.

Radiance of the Seas’ shore excursions focus on experiencing Hawaii’s natural beauty — from hiking mountains to snorkeling and dolphin watching to visiting the only seahorse farm in the United States. Nicknamed the “Porshe of the ocean,” Radiance of the Seas has a luxurious intimate feel, despite its massive size.

VIP guest lounges are available to frequent cruisers or those staying in suite rooms on-board. Plus one of the great features about Royal Caribbean cruises is their offerings of both adults-only and family-friendly activities.

Your overnight stay in Maui means you can do plenty of exploring onshore. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Anna Godfrey

Hawaii Cruises on Celebrity Solstice

Like Royal Caribbean, Celebrity has cruises starting or ending in Vancouver with 10 and 12 day options. With Celebrity, however, you get an overnight stay in Maui on all their Hawaiian cruises. Known for its massive ships, Celebrity Cruises has extremely competitive rates — starting at $1,299 per person — when traveling to the Hawaiian islands.

You’ll sail in style with their lavish suites, AquaClass staterooms, and concierge-friendly services guaranteed to make your trip to paradise even more enjoyable. You may never want to leave the 1,033 ft Celebrity Solstice, but optional shore excursions within Hawaii are finely tailored to your tastes with private journeys, food and wine tours, or location specific cultural offerings.