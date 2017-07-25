Preparing for Your Dream Getaway Just Got Easier

When it comes to cruising, there’s a lot more to packing than throwing some of your favorite outfits and accessories into a suitcase. You’ll need to think about the various weather conditions you’ll encounter between homeports and ports of call, as well as dress codes and the like.

What you bring, or fail to bring, can impact the enjoyment of your experience. We hope to make the cruise packing challenge less challenging, and less stressful, with these helpful tips.

Don’t Wait Until the Last Minute

Many people aren’t fond of packing, but putting it off until the last minute often means rushing, and rushing means you’re a lot more likely to forget something.

There are bound to be a few things you haven’t considered. By packing ahead, you’ll have more time to think about what you really want, and need, to bring.

Start planning at least a week advance – you can begin by putting travel essentials into your suitcase, or just piling them up in a corner. Then a day or two before you leave, you can organize them inside and add whatever else you want to take.

What to Pack

In order to determine what to pack, you’ll need to consider the destinations and the dress code. If the cruise you’re taking hosts formal nights and requires formal wear, some lines offer tux rentals so you don’t have to bring your own.

These days, however, passengers tend to dress more informally, such as suits for men and cocktail dresses (think little black dress) for women. Even jeans are acceptable in many cruise ship dining rooms.

You’ll also need to consider the various places you’re going to – if it’s a tropical destination like the Caribbean, Hawaii or the Mexican Riviera, it’s likely all about beach casual. But if you’re traveling to Europe you may need more resort-casual kind of wear.

And, if you plan to visit religious sites, be sure to bring some modest clothing that covers your knees and shoulders.

Packing Light

When it comes to all types of travel, the lighter you pack, the less you’ll have to lug around. For cruising, it also means more space in those confined rooms.

If you tend to overpack, lay out all the clothes you initially think you’ll want to have with you, and then pack half that amount. Try and choose items that can be re-used, and keep in mind that cruise ships have laundry and dry-cleaning facilities.

Not all have self-laundry services, however, which means fees can be steep on those cruise lines. You can save on costs by bringing travel-size detergent and washing items in your cabin’s bathroom.

To save space, don’t fold your clothes, roll them. Purchase trial- or travel-size items of toiletries, and pack those in your carry-on to save room.

Just remember that when going through airport security, they need to be 3.4 ounces or less and placed into a quart-size Ziploc-style bag, which also helps to contain any spillages that can occur. Check the TSA carry-on limits for other tips on what you can bring.

If you’re going to be flying to the port city and aren’t sure whether your luggage weighs less than the airline’s limits (typically 50 pounds, but check with the your particular airline), you may want to invest in a luggage scale to avoid what can be very steep overweight baggage penalties. Of course, if you’re truly packing light, you shouldn’t have a problem.

Save Room for Souvenirs

You’re probably going to pick up at least a few gifts or souvenirs during your cruise vacation, which means you’ll need some room to bring them home. If you’re limited on space, pack a foldable duffel which takes up little room — you can use that for your newly acquired goods and then check it for the flight home, which is usually cheaper than paying overweight luggage fees.

Pack a Carry-On with Must-Haves

As your carry-on will be with you at all times, be sure to pack it with necessary must-haves in case your luggage is lost or delayed. Include items like one change of clothes, toiletries (as mentioned), and any prescription and/or over-the-counter medicines, as well as any travel documents.

You may want to include an outfit for dinner and/or a bathing suit so you’ll be able to take advantage of all the on-board activities immediately, rather than having to wait for your bags to show up.

Convenient Cruise-Packing Checklist

This list includes the essentials along with some other items you may not think about.