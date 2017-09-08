Where Will You Go Together?

Traveling as a couple can be an unforgettable experience that will bring you closer together. In fact, according to a survey of 1,000 couples, nearly two thirds of the respondents claimed that traveling together helped strengthen their relationship.

Exploring with your significant other is a chance to have an adventure together and share incredible memories. You’ll be in a new and exciting setting which can help to keep the romance alive, and you’ll also reveal different aspects of yourselves and get to know each other more deeply.

So, what are some of the destinations that should be on your couples bucket list? Here are some of the best romantic spots around the world that are perfect for enjoying with your darling.

Berlin, Germany

When it comes to European capitals, Paris is usually the one that makes the lists of “Most Romantic City.” And to be fair, Paris is pretty ridiculously romantic. However, if you want to go somewhere a little bit different for a couples getaway, why not try Berlin?

You can go on a tour of the elegant rococo-style Charlottenburg Palace, complete with a three course meal and a concert. Or, you can take your sweetheart for a meal at the restaurant at the top of the Berlin TV Tower at Alexanderplatz.

Even just walking around the streets of this cool, cultural city is a lot of fun. Here’s a great post with lots of romantic things to do in Berlin.

If you want a place with great nightlife, look no further than Buenos Aires.Photo Credit: Getty Images / The Black Fat Cat

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Take your special someone out for a romantic meal and treat them to superb steak and red wine, then hit the town and learn to tango. Buenos Aires is a sophisticated and romantic city with excellent dining and a great nightlife.

It has the perfect combination of European elegance and Latin passion.

The Buenos Aires Dance Club is a great place to learn some sizzling hot tango moves and sweep your partner off their feet. You could even check into one of the “love hotels.”

They are not as seedy as they sound — they are hotels that can be rented by the hour so you can have a romantic tryst whenever the mood strikes. Here are some more great ideas for planning the perfect date night in Buenos Aires.

With incredible music and arguably even better food, New Orleans is a perfect getaway for couples who love soaking up the culture of a destination.Photo Credit: Getty Images / photoservice

New Orleans, USA

New Orleans is unlike anywhere else in the world — a city with a unique character, great live music and mouthwatering stick-to-your-ribs food. Known for the jazz music scene and the annual Mardi Gras celebration, N’awlins makes a great destination for couples who enjoy culture, history, food and letting the good times roll.

You and your special someone can go on a dinner cruise along the Mississippi River or a swamp tour through the humid and mysterious Louisiana Bayou, then dine at one of the romantic, legendary restaurants in the French Quarter such as Arnaud’s, Tujague’s or the Court of Two Sisters.

If you are planning a romantic trip to the Big Easy, here is a romantic itinerary that includes some of the best the city has to offer.