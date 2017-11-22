Holiday Romance Around the World

It’s undeniable that Christmas inspires romance. Whether it be kissing your sweetheart under the mistletoe or exchanging special gifts in an intimate setting, there’s something about the Christmas season that makes us feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Booking a romantic vacation over the Christmas holidays is a great way to celebrate the season and fuel the fire between you and that special someone. Check out our picks for some of the best places in the world for Christmas getaways for couples.

You’ll find a bit of everything from Christmas on the beach in South Africa to exploring the famous Viennese Christmas markets to a traditional Christmas retreat in the Colorado Mountains.

Traditional Christmas in Colorado

With world class skiing, snow play areas, cozy cabins in the mountains and hot springs retreats, Colorado is a veritable winter wonderland. It’s one of the best places in the world to get that postcard perfect Christmas you’ve always dreamed of and to encourage romantic memories that will last a lifetime.

If you like city life, Denver offers plenty of exciting entertainment, shopping and activities, and is less than an hour from the mountains. However, if you are looking to really tuck away, there are plenty of charming bed and breakfasts and cozy mountain cabins far away from the lights and sounds of civilization.

Attend Biltmore Estate's Candlelight Christmas Evening tour for a night of magic and romance.Photo Credit: Getty Images / SLRadcliffe

A Southern Christmas in Asheville

Asheville is a small, artsy town in North Carolina best known for its historic architecture, including the dome-topped Basilica of Saint Lawrence and the massive Biltmore Estate. The downtown Arts District is filled with galleries and museums that are perfect for strolling hand-in-hand with your love.

The Biltmore Estate is a must-see. For the top romantic experience in Asheville, book a spot on the Biltmore’s Candlelight Christmas Evening tour and stay for live music in the Winter Garden in the evening. The Inn on Biltmore Estate is one of the most romantic places to stay and will certainly be decked out for the festive season.

Vienna is famous for its markets, making it a top destination this time of year.Photo Credit: Getty Images / sborisov

Shopping Christmas Markets in Vienna

Vienna is world famous for its December markets which have been happening year after year since 1254. The most beautiful squares around the city are transformed into magical Christmas markets full of baked goods, warm drinks, Christmas ornaments and other decor.

Vienna Christmas World on Rathausplatz has around 150 stalls and is the most famous, but you will find stalls selling Christmas goodies scattered throughout Vienna. After you’ve shopped til you’ve dropped, wander through the Belvedere Palace Christmas Village for even more festive fun.