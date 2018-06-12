Summer Fun Doesn’t Have to be Pricy

Looking for somewhere to travel this summer that won’t break the bank? After working hard all winter, you deserve to take a vacation in the sunshine and enjoy yourself. But if you are on a tight budget, you’ll be searching for a spot where the hotel and restaurant prices aren’t so ridiculous and you can have a good time for a reasonable amount of money.

The key is to look for cheap summer vacation spots that are a little smaller, less well known and somewhat off the beaten track. These places are often just as beautiful as the more popular destinations, but they will offer much more affordable prices.

Here are some beautiful destinations perfect for frugal getaways.

Boquete, Panama

This lovely little mountain town in Panama is a small and quiet place surrounded by lush jungles and beautiful rivers. You can spend your days there hiking on the many trails, visiting local coffee plantations or just relaxing in the sunshine.

The local trails are well mapped and there are so many to explore. If you are feeling really adventurous, you can hike to the top of the dormant volcano, Volcan Baru. Activities and accommodation are very affordable here — for example a typical coffee plantation tour costs around $25 USD and you can get a decent hotel room for around $25-$50 per night.

Lounge on pristine beaches and indulge in authentic cuisine.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Loreto, Mexico

Located on the Baja California Peninsula, Loreto is a beautiful, sun-soaked Mexican town offering turquoise sandy beaches, centuries old churches and delicious authentic cuisine. You can even take a day trip to see the prehistoric cave paintings at the Sierra de la Giganta mountain range.

Nature lovers will enjoy exploring Bahia de Loreto National Park, where you might spot dolphins, pelicans and whales frolicking in the waters off the coast. It’s possible to find three star hotels in Loreto for around $50-$70 USD per night, so this spot has all the makings of a cheap summer vacation.

Porto is one of the most underrated cities in Europe.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Porto, Portugal

Porto has all of the beautiful historic architecture, delicious food and glorious sunshine of Lisbon — but without the crowds and the expensive prices. It’s one of the most underrated cities in Europe and a fantastic place to enjoy a great value vacation.

Be sure to take some time to wander through the streets of the Ribeira district, where you’ll find many cool bars and cafes to try. You can also visit the beautiful Serralves Museum & Villa, which was built between 1925 and 1944 and is surrounded by sumptuous gardens.