While you might think cheap hotels in Los Angeles would be impossible to find, if you know where to look you can find some clean and comfortable budget-friendly hotels in the city. Whether you’re looking to stay near the airport, in Hollywood, by the beach or right downtown, we’ve got you covered so you can book the perfect place that won’t cost you a mortgage payment for a night.

Cheap Hotels in LA Near the Airport

Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles

Located just a quarter of a mile from the Los Angeles International Airport, you’ll be about as close as you can get for that early morning flight or layover with a stay at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles. A 15-floor property with sweeping views of the city, it offers a great value without cutting corners.

It comes complete with a hot tub and large resort-style outdoor swimming pool surrounded by cabanas and fire-pits, as well as a fitness center that overlooks the pool and includes a variety of high-end equipment. There’s a Starbucks in the lobby while breakfast is served buffet-style in the Brasserie. For lunch and dinner, its Costero California Bar & Bistro, which serves farm-to-table small plates, sandwiches, pizzas, salads and more.

If you want to enjoy the beach, talk to the concierge about taking advantage of the hotel’s Ocean Express Shuttle. It will bring you to Manhattan Beach with its beautiful sands and practically endless restaurants and bars for just $5 USD.

The more than 800 attractive air-conditioned suites are all soundproofed and decorated in a modern coastal style, ensuring a restful night’s sleep before or after that long flight. Each room features flat-screen televisions, coffeemakers stocked with free Starbucks coffee, work desks with ergonomic chairs, sitting areas and marble bathrooms.

Hyatt Place Los Angeles LAX El Segundo

The Hyatt is known for its outstanding quality and service, and the Hyatt Place LAX is no exception. You’ll find a wealth of amenities that make it not only ideal for a layover but a longer stay if you’re so inclined. Located a little over two miles from the airport, a shuttle service is available 24/7 — just schedule your pickup in advance.

Look forward to soaking in the hot tub, refreshing dips in the pool and spending time on the outdoor patio with a fireplace. Rates include breakfast and the hotel also offers a 24/7 menu, a cocktail bar and a grab-and-go market along with a gym and business center.

All 143 rooms feature the ultra-comfy Hyatt Grand Beds, work centers, state-of-the-art media, large flat-screen TVs, sofas or sofa-sleepers, bathrooms with granite countertops and complimentary bath products. Book a suite and you’ll also get a small kitchenette that’s especially convenient for longer stays.

The Crowne Plaza has everything you'll need during your stay from restaurants to a fitness center to a spa.Photo Credit: Crowne Plaza Los Angeles International Airport

Crowne Plaza Los Angeles International Airport

While the Crowne Plaza Los Angeles International Airport is an upscale chain hotel, the price doesn’t make it seem that way. It’s located just over a half-mile from the airport and offers a comfortable stay for all types of travelers, including guests that frequently arrive and depart at any time of the day or night. It may be most ideal for those traveling on business, with a 24-hour airport shuttle, business center and room service.

The property includes an outdoor swimming pool and a well-equipped fitness center with treadmills, Lifecycle bikes, Stairmasters and free weights. A perfect way to ease that jet lag, the onsite spa offers a variety of massage options, including hot stone and Thai, along with body and facial treatments, manicures and pedicures.

There are multiple restaurants on site too, including The Landing for breakfast, and the Century Taproom for lunch and dinner featuring classic American fare. The Boulevard Market Café also serves American dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For fun after dark, there’s an alfresco sushi bar and lounge popular for drinks and live music.

The 613 rooms have a clean, simple design with flat-screen TVs with cable channels, free WiFi and pillow top beds.