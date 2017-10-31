Discover What’s Beyond Cancun’s Ritzy Resorts

Many people visit Cancun every year, but rarely leave the comfort of their ritzy resort. While there’s nothing wrong with soaking up the sun and enjoying an exotic drink or two, be sure to get out and discover what lies beyond.

Whether you enjoy experiencing authentic cuisine or want to experience the local wildlife, these are the best things to do in Cancun.

Take a Dip Into an Underground Cavern

Swimming in a cenote is a must underwater experience while you’re in Cancun. The Yucatan Peninsula is home to countless sinkholes that are part of its miles and miles of underground caverns. They’re filled with vibrant turquoise waters that are ideal for swimming, snorkeling and diving.

Some of the most popular in the area to visit are Cenote Verde Lucero, Cenote Las Mojarras and Cenote Siete Bocas.

The Cocoun Zoo is the perfect place to see the area's diverse wildlife without venturing into the jungle.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rene Drouyer

See the Wildlife Without Going into the Jungle

There is a wide range of wildlife in Mexico, but without venturing far away from the chaos of the city, you probably won’t see much, other than an iguana or two. By visiting the Crocoun Zoo, a zoo that protects local endangered species, you can enjoy closer encounters with some of the region’s animals, like brightly colored parrots, playful spider monkeys and crocodiles.

In fact, if you’re brave enough you can even hold a crocodile for what’s likely to be a once in a lifetime experience.

Take a dive down to the bottom of the Caribbean Sea to the underwater museum.Photo Credit: Flickr / 2ilorg

Visit a Fascinating Underwater Museum

Have you ever wandered through an underwater museum? Now is your chance, as one of the world’s most fascinating museums lies off the coast, between Cancun and Isla Mujeres. Snorkeling or diving here offers the opportunity to see ghostly figures at the bottom of the Caribbean Sea.

Sitting at a depth between 13 and 30 feet, some sculptures depict a human experience while others are artistic pieces. Each of the 470 sculptures convey a message and also contribute to the ecological sustainability of the stunning natural coral reefs in the area that had previously been damaged due to underwater tourism.

The museum was created as part of an effort to protect the coral reefs and the impressive sea life, while allowing tourists to experience it as well. It’s considered to be the largest underwater art attractions on the planet, and includes two galleries that are suitable for snorkelers.