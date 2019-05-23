×
Stacks of barrels
The wild barrel room at Allagash Brewing Company.
Photo Credit: Allagash Brewing Company

15 of the Top Brewery Tours to Take in the US

K.C. Dermody
K.C. Dermody
  /  May 23, 2019

Cheers!

With over 7,000 breweries operating across the United States and, according to the Brewers Association, another 1,000 expected to open by the end of this year, beer enthusiasts have countless options for sampling new concoctions and imbibing old favorites.

While there’s no shortage of places to sample drinks at, if you want to get a behind-the-scenes look along with a tasty sample, you might want to plan a trip around one of these top brewery tours.

Allagash Brewing Company — Portland, Maine

Allagash Brewing Company is frequently named on or at the top of lists of America’s very best brew tours. Located in the picturesque seaside city of Portland on the southern coast of Maine, what makes this brewery extra-special is that during a tasting session, visitors can wander through the rows of beer barrels, which include everything from little casks to massive oak vessels.

A detour will lead you to a side room where you’ll be able to stand in awe at the sheer volume of barrel-aged beers. This tour is truly one not to be missed. Allagash began about a quarter-of-a-century ago as the original Belgian-style brewery in New England and is today considered one of the most well-respected brands in the industry.

For $5 per person, you’ll get a 60-minute tour and four 4-ounce samples of beer. Tours are offered multiple times throughout the day. Allagash is closed on major holidays: Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Hours are as follows:

  • Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sundays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lawn with people socializing and drinkingGet the full experience when you take a tour of New Belgium Brewery.Photo Credit: New Belgium Brewery

New Belgium Brewery — Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, located just an hour north of Denver, is considered a craft beer mecca. It hosts a number of well-known craft breweries that offer brewery tours and samples, but there’s arguably none better than New Belgium, the country’s third largest craft brewery.

It’s most famous for its Fat Tire, along with an endless list of others like Blue Paddle, Ranger IPA and Sunshine Wheat, in addition to producing a range of complex and seasonal beers that are sure to please any brew geek. The staff is incredibly passionate about what they do, perhaps at least in part because the company is entirely owned by its employees.

If you hope to visit New Belgium, be aware that this brewery is very popular and the free 90-minute tours can fill up weeks in advance, so plan ahead. They’re available daily throughout the year from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., departing every hour. While they’re open to people of all ages, of course only adults 21 and over can sample the beer.

Wooden tables with a couch and drawings of beer barrels on chalkboardLearn about the brewing process of Samuel Adams beers.Photo Credit: Samuel Adams

Samuel Adams Brewery — Boston, MA

One of the most popular attractions in Boston, Samuel Adams Brewery offers public tours that allow visitors to learn a bit about the ingredients that go into its beers, the brewing process and much more. The tour is free, although donations of $2 are suggested with the money going to support local charities.

You’ll get to smell the aroma of German Noble hops that give this famous lager its distinct flavor, and if you’re 21 or over, receive a free tasting glass to sample three different beers produced by Sam Adams. As this is another popular brewery tour, the wait in line can be very long, especially on Saturdays, so plan your visit as early in the day as possible.

Tours depart every 40 minutes during the following hours of operation:

  • Mondays through Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Fridays: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For $10 Monday through Thursday, or $15 Friday and Saturday you can take the Morning Mash In Tour by reserving tickets online in advance. This is the first tour of the day, so you’ll need to be there by 9:30 a.m., but it’s worth rising a bit early for the opportunity to try some of the more unique specialty beers.

Hall in Musee d'Orsay

3 Intriguing Museums in Paris That Aren't the Louvre

Elizabeth DiCesare / May 7, 2019

Elizabeth is the Digital Content Manager for Travel-Wise. When she isn’t in the office, she’s either buried in a book, or planning her next trip. From beach vacations to hiking in the mountains, she’s ready to do it all. Elizabeth believes in fully experiencing local culture while traveling, and pushing herself outside of her comfort zone. Next up on her list is trekking through Nepal’s Himalayas and jungle. After that, she’s planning on heading to Vietnam, France, East Africa, and wherever else her feet take her!

While not as well-known as the Louvre, these are still some of the best museums in Paris. Check out everything from medieval baths to art to dinosaur bones!

DestinationsInspiration
Baobab tree at sunset in Botswana.

9 Destinations That Will Inspire a Spiritual Awakening

Hayden Myers / January 11, 2018

My name is Hayden Myers, travel enthusiast and aspiring writer. I’m a born South African with the dream and goal to travel the world and share my adventures. The travel bug began at the age of 10 when I went on my first overseas trip with my family. These trips continued over the years until I took the jump and began traveling alone. Always diarizing my travels, it has grown into a passion to give advice to fellow travelers in need of tips, ideas and inspiration. Now as a mother I can give my child the same travel adventures that my parents gave me.

Spiritual travel is sure to reawaken your soul and help you gain some perspective on your life. Here are the destinations that will inspire you.

DestinationsInspiration
