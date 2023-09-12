A Convenient Way to Spend Your Money

As much as we love traveling, we know that spending a lot of money all at once can be overwhelming. The upfront costs of hotels, flights and car rentals make planning trips stressful for many travelers.

With book now pay later hotels, it’s now possible to book a trip, save up for it and pay upon arrival. This payment option allows travelers to reserve a room in advance without having to spend a penny until check-in.

Keep reading to find out why we love book now, pay later hotels. We’ll also share some of our favorites around the United States!

The Advantages of Book Now Pay Later Hotels

Many hotel booking websites provide options to book now and pay later, such as Expedia, Agoda and Hotels.com. Whether you book a room directly or with these sites, book now pay later hotels offer several perks.

Flexibility

Book now pay later hotels offer free cancellation up until a certain date, usually a week or two before the trip. Therefore, if your travel plans change or you find a better hotel deal, you won’t be penalized for canceling your reservation.

More Budgeting Options

With this delayed payment option, book now pay later hotels provide travelers with extra time to save money for their next trip. Some people may be able to make reservations at hotels that were previously out of reach because they now have more time to save up before paying for their

hotel room.

Save Money

For savvy travelers who are looking to save money, this option might help you get better hotel deals. By checking to see if the price has dropped before the cancellation date, you can potentially cancel your original booking and rebook the same room at a cheaper rate.

9 Book Now Pay Later Hotels You Need to Reserve Today

Many hotels offer book now pay later payment options these days. Here are some of our favorites across America’s most popular cities!

The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood

Nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood features modern rooms, impressive interior design and an expansive rooftop bar. The hotel is also conveniently located within walking distance of some of L.A.’s hottest attractions.

You can reserve a room here on Agoda with their pay-later option. Rates start at $175 per night.

The Times Square EDITION New York

New York City is a bucket list destination for many people, but it’s also known as one of the most expensive U.S. cities. A stay at the Times Square EDITION will help you get the most for your money with its unbeatable location, luxurious rooms and world-class service.

With Booking.com, you can reserve your stay with no prepayment. Rates start at $356 per night.

Sunset Station Hotel

Just outside of Las Vegas, the Sunset Station Hotel is a great pick if you want to be away from the hustle and bustle of the Strip without missing out on the action.

You can book this hotel on Expedia by making a small deposit and paying the remaining balance upon arrival. Rates start at $75 per night.

Warwick Allerton – Chicago

Located right on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, the Warwick Allerton will transport you from the city’s lively shopping district into an iconic 1920s building filled with charm and stylish rooms.

If you book with Hotels.com, you can reserve a room at the Warwick Allerton and pay upon arrival. Rates start at $115 per night.

Hilton Cabana Miami Beach

For a relaxing beach vacation, check out the Hilton Cabana Miami Beach. This beachfront resort offers two pools, poolside cabanas, a private beach, complimentary bike use and glamorous rooms.

Make a reservation for the Hilton Cabana with no prepayment on Booking.com. Rates start at $178 per night.

The Ryder Hotel

The Ryder Hotel in Charleston is a boutique hotel known for its chic design and for providing coastal comfort. Although it’s close to many of the city’s top sights, this hotel is so stunning that you might prefer staying in and relaxing by the pool.

On Travelocity, you can reserve a room with no deposit required. Rates start at $338 per night.

Hotel Sorrento

Step back in time and visit Seattle’s vintage Hotel Sorrento. Open since 1909, this hotel has a rich history and an authentic charm that you won’t find at any other hotel in the city.

Use Priceline to book a room at Hotel Sorrento without paying in advance. Rates start at $199 per night.

OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel

Stay just steps away from Oahu’s most visited beach at the OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel. This craft hotel is one of Trip Advisor’s top hotels in Honolulu because of its beachy vibes and spacious guest rooms with remarkable views.

You can book your stay now and pay later using Orbitz. Rates start at $210 per night.

Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square

Voted one of the best hotels in Washington, D.C., the Sofitel is the perfect mix of luxury and history. This French-inspired hotel will have you feeling like a VIP in the nation’s capital.

Book this room on Agoda and select the pay-at-hotel option. Rates start at $366 per night.

Final Thoughts

All in all, the rising popularity of book now pay later hotels has helped make travel more accessible and affordable.

Still, there are a couple of important things to keep in mind before you make your next hotel reservation. First, make sure to read the fine print and confirm the cancellation date before booking your room.

Also, compare the price for the pay now option and the book now pay later option. Sometimes, hotels offer discounted rates if you pay in advance, so check to see if there’s a significant price difference before confirming your reservation.

For more advice on how to find cheap hotels, check out this article!