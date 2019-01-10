Do You Want to Build Sandcastles or Snowmen?

If you’re like me, there’s nothing like winter clouds and gloom to get you thinking about a family vacation. Whether you are looking for a getaway with lots of snow play and winter fun, or are hoping to escape the cool temperatures for a warm-weather getaway, there are plenty of options to choose from.

We’ve rounded up some of the best winter vacations for families for your travel inspiration.

Learn to Ski in Colorado

Colorado is certainly known for being a world-class ski destination but the state also has plenty of kid-friendly ski resorts that are perfect for little ones who are snow-ploughing down runs for the first time.

While Winter Park is our favorite place to teach little ones to ski, Aspen’s Buttermilk and Snowmass resorts are also great. Once you’re finished on the slopes, you can take a horse and carriage ride around downtown, or warm up at the Aspen Rec Center’s indoor pool and rock climbing wall.

If you happen to visit in late January, try to time your visit to include a stop at the International Snow Sculpture Championship in Breckenridge.

You'll never be bored when visiting Orlando.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Warm Weather and Theme Parks in Orlando

Orlando’s theme parks, most notably Walt Disney World, are a dream vacation for many families around the world. During winter, Orlando has ideal weather and a long list of family vacation draws which make it a great destination for families who are looking to escape the cold.

Consider packing a light sweater as the evenings can get chilly, but you’ll find more reasonably priced airfare and lodging, and shorter lines at the parks and other big-name attractions around town.

Many families come back to Orlando again and again due to the long list of family-friendly attractions available including LEGOLAND Florida, the Kennedy Space Center, the Florida Aquarium, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, Universal Studios and of course all of the well-known Disney Parks.

Visit the cozy town of Gatlinburg for all kinds of family fun.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Winter-Themed Fun in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Gatlinburg is a unique destination in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. Wintertime is an especially interesting time to visit as the town is decked out in Christmas lights and hosts tons of fun events. In fact, winter is one of the most exciting times to visit Gatlinburg as Winterfest is happening as well as Dollywood’s Christmas Festival.

Many of the theaters and shows in Gatlinburg and nearby Pigeon Forge will offer exciting winter or Christmas themed shows. Ober Gatlinburg is in the middle of town and is the state’s only ski resort. It offers nine runs, an ice skating rink, tubing hills and two alpine coasters.

If you enjoy shopping, the city offers no shortage of fun and interesting shops to explore. One of the largest Christmas stores in the south, The Incredible Christmas Place, will fulfill all of your holiday decor needs.

If you need a break from the cool weather, there are loads of family-oriented indoor attractions such as the Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.