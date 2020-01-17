America’s Most Iconic and Engaging Areas to Visit

Sometimes you need to just getaway for a bit, remove yourself from the old daily grind for a long weekend and lose yourself somewhere new. Taking the best weekend trips in the US may be a great option. Plus, you can find plenty of wonderful places to visit in just two or three days, provided you know about them! Have you ever wondered about the best weekend trips in the US?

We have compiled a list of six of the best weekend trips in the US we avoid big-name cities such as Chicago, New York, or Austin. While they are all truly wonderful destinations, most people know about them. Instead, we focus on smaller (yet still intriguing) destinations you can quickly get to and enjoy before needing to pop back into the office. Be forewarned, though, one person’s regional escape might be another’s cross-country trip. Make the appropriate pick for your location.

Best Weekend Trips in the US

In no particular order, some of best weekend trips in the US include:

Savannah, Georgia

History. The arts. Incredible dining. Family-friendly activities. Romantic escapes. This ancient American city contains picturesque and practical entertainments aplenty. Stroll the 22 public squares in the downtown area and peering up at the Spanish moss-swaddled oaks as they provide a canopy. Explore Forsyth Park, made famous by Clint Eastwood’s cinematic adaptation of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. Or, give your feet a rest and take a tour in a horse-drawn carriage.

Not interested in old-timey stuff? Enjoy the high-end boutiques at City Market. Check out the Savannah College of Art and Design, a nationally recognized art school. Then, visit the home of Flannery O’Connor, the renowned literary author.

The Black Hills section of South Dakota offers incredible road-trip opportunities replete with stunning scenery.Photo Credit: Getty Images / BenjaminSullivan

Black Hills, South Dakota

If you live in the west, the Black Hills section of South Dakota offers incredible road trip opportunities. However, understand you will not be able to enjoy this area to its fullest in just one weekend. Still, three or four days will give you ample time to check out Mount Rushmore National Memorial or perhaps Crazy Horse Monument. Consider camping out in Badlands National Park where rocky peaks form a unique geographical wonder.

Another great attraction is Rapid City, which can serve as a refuge if you do not want to venture too much into the outdoors. Enjoy lots of museums, cowboy dinners, amusement parks and the free South Dakota Air and Space Museum.

Florida's Amelia Island combines natural charm with posh accommodations. Photo Credit: Getty Images / normawilson

Amelia Island, Florida

On the other extreme, this is one of the sunshine state’s simultaneously posh and natural escapes. Visitors can relax at the five star accommodations of the Ritz Carlton and play golf on its half-dozen courses. Foodies can make a long weekend entirely out of high-end eateries like Burlingame (modern American), Cucina South (Italian), Le Clos (French) and Timoti’s Seafood Shack (local fish). No wonder readers of Travel + Leisure named it one of America’s top islands.

For outdoor lovers who prefer sand, sun and wildlife to room service and golf balls will also find a lot to like. Book a kayaking tour of Talbot Island State Park, go for a horseback ride on the beach at Amelia Island State Park, or visit the civil war Fort Clinch State Park.