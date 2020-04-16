Best Weekend Trips in Canada

Planning a long-weekend getaway in Canada? These destinations are sure to be a hit! We’ve rounded up the best weekend trips in Canada with something for every type of traveler and whatever type of getaway you are after.

Whistler, British Columbia

This is a great start to our list of best weekend trips in Canada. Whistler is a famous ski destination centered around the massive Whistler Blackcomb resort, which offers some of the best skiing in all of North America.

In wintertime, Whistler boasts gorgeous snow-capped peaks and nearly 40 feet of annual snowfall. However, there’s much to do in warmer months too, with bobsledding, hiking and biking up the mountains all topping the list of outdoor pursuits.

The mountains are truly gorgeous. For the best views, book a ride on the PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola which travels between Blackcomb and Whistler Mountains. If you are not looking for such an active vacation, you might prefer to check out the area’s art galleries and museums, boutique shopping and a range of family-friendly attractions and events year round. After all that fun, you are sure to be ready for refreshments, and Whistler will not disappoint. Check out the stunning views and tasty comfort food at 21 Steps or get a table at the well-known Araxi Restaurant + Bar.

Canmore, Alberta is perfect for travelers who love nature, as it boasts hiking trails and beautiful mountains. Photo Credit: Pexels

Canmore, Alberta

Canmore is a rocky mountain town that is perfect for outdoorsy travelers. The scenery is stunning with views of the mountains from just about anywhere in town. You will not run out of ways to enjoy the outdoors either with plenty of opportunities to go canoeing, caving, hiking, horseback riding and more.

More mellow travelers might appreciate experiencing the views from boat, bus or helicopter tours. The town itself offers nice shops, galleries and tasty restaurants such as the Grizzly Paw Brewing Company, which is a local brewery that cranks out beer and low-sugar, caffeine-free craft soda and traditional fare on their popular patio with unforgettable views of the Three Sisters Mountain.

Vernon, British Columbia is known for its off-beaten beaches and mountain biking trails.Photo Credit: Pexels

Vernon, British Columbia

Less than one hour from Kelowna Airport and within reach of Vancouver and Calgary, this North Okanagan town sits cozily between Kalamalka, Okanagan and Swan lakes, and offers an abundance of outdoor activities for nature lovers and adventurers.

There are beaches in abundance and they range from easily accessible to remote. Families flock to Kin Beach on Okanagan because of its family-friendly amenities (think playground, nearby parking and picnic tables), and a wide, sandy shoreline.

Alternatively, those who are a bit more adventurous might prefer Juniper Bay and Cosens Bay beaches which both lie a bit off the beaten path inside Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. Hikers and mountain bikers will want to visit Ellison Provincial Park for numerous exciting trails. Those who are interested in agritourism will appreciate the local working farm Davison Orchards and honey producers, Planet Bee. You certainly will not go thirsty in Vernon as the town is home to a craft distillery, a cidery and several wineries.