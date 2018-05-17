Aquatic Enjoyment Across the Country

Cloudless days. Rushing water. Tons of sunscreen. The happy shouts of revelers ranging in age from toddler to retirees. Am I the only one who associates water parks with summer? Sure, I think we’d all admit that snow and slides don’t seem to go together (although this article may change your opinion about that if you keep reading).

But no matter the season, there’s a water park open somewhere in the continental United States, and almost every corner of the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave contains one of these riffs on the traditional theme park. Read on to learn more about seven of the best water parks in the US.

Noah’s Ark Water Park (Dells, Wisconsin)

It’s a truth we all learn early in life: someone has to be the biggest kid on the block. When it comes to water parks, the largest and wettest is Noah’s Ark Water Park, a Dell, Wisconsin staple that opened in the late seventies.

Today it covers 70 acres and boasts roughly 50 attractions. “What are they?” you ask. Well, some of the more dramatic ones are Time Warp (the world’s largest bowl ride), Scorpion’s Tail (a 400-foot-long vertical slide loop), Black Anaconda (a quarter-mile-long combination slide/roller coaster), and a pair of massive wave pools.

Water World's unique ride themes add to the enjoyment of the park's water attractions.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Water World, Colorado (Federal Heights, Colorado)

Naturally, though, size isn’t everything. Water World in Federal Heights, Colorado (a suburb of Denver) blends elements of a theme park with those of a traditional water park. You can see the combination in attraction names such as Lost River of the Pharaohs, Pirate’s Plunge, Tiger Trail and Voyage to the Center of the Earth.

Additionally, Water World places extra emphasis on safety. Lifeguards test rides daily, and a safety engineer is always on site.

Ready to experience the ultimate thrill? Splish Splash has plenty of rides that will get your pulse racing.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Splish Splash (Calverton, New York)

New York’s Splish Splash takes that sense of safety and completely upends it — or at least seems to. High-octane rides will send visitors’ pulses soaring. Riptide Racer sends four competitors flying down enclosed flumes on mats as each one attempts to be the fastest, while Bombs Away perches attendees on a translucent pod with a false floor that drops them into a 300 foot plunge.

Meanwhile, an old park favorite still provides guests with a screamingly good time. Dr. Von Dark’s Tunnel of Terror speeds tube-bound riders down a 40 foot drop and dizzy spins in complete darkness.